Sixers' BBL title tilt to receive Aussie injection

Sydney Sixers are set to receive a significant injection of elite talent as they chase their first KFC BBL title since 2011-12.

The Sixers, who sit second on the table behind tournament favourites Melbourne Stars, will likely gain the services of star Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon for Saturday’s night’s derby against Sydney Thunder at Sydney Showground Stadium.

QUICK SINGLE Ponting picks his best XI at BBL|09 halfway mark

They could also welcome star batsman Steve Smith and paceman Josh Hazlewood as soon as next Thursday night, when they face AB de Villiers’ Brisbane Heat, setting the stage for a mouth-watering encounter at the Gabba.

The pair are currently in India with Australia’s ODI side, with the three-game series to conclude on Sunday.

Smith captained the Sixers to the ultimate prize in the BBL’s inaugural season and has not donned magenta in six years, while Hazlewood has made two appearances for the club in BBL|09, capturing two wickets and hitting three boundaries to seal victory against Adelaide Strikers earlier this month.

'The Finisher' Hazlewood ices victory on his birthday

The duo’s availability for the match against the Heat would need to be ticked off by Cricket Australia.

"I think it'd be great if Cricket Australia would pay attention – of course they pay attention to their players – but take that into consideration," Sixers coach Greg Shipperd said.

"We're wanting them back out of India as soon as possible. Nothing's been confirmed there but we'd like to have Steve and Josh available.

"They'll be available. What a win for T20 cricket, the competition. The best couple up against de Villiers and co, that would be a great game if they could all be available."

QUICK SINGLE Sixers-Hurricanes BBL clash washed out

The Sixers-Heat fixture could be a star-studded affair, with Darren Lehmann’s team boasting the likes of de Villiers, Chris Lynn and James Pattinson.

The South African produced an impressive knock in his debut against the Adelaide Strikers on Tuesday, finishing with 40 from 32 balls after the Heat lost two early wickets.

All the highlights of AB de Villiers' first BBL innings

Lyon had planned to be available for the Sixers’ past three matches before suffering a thumb injury in the third Domain Test against New Zealand in Sydney earlier this month.

The 32-year-old copped a nasty blow on his right thumb when he dropped Black Caps batsman Glenn Phillips.

Lyon was cleared of a break but suffered a burst laceration.

"He'll come and bowl in the nets and that'll be the tick that we'll need," Shipperd said of Lyon.

"He's a world-class international bowler and he's always done great things for us.

"So it's great to have him back."

Paceman Sean Abbott, who was selected to tour India before suffering a side strain, could also return before finals.

"He's running, shadow bowling and doing all the things. He's putting in an enormous amount of work in behind the scenes," Shipperd said.

While the Sixers were outclassed by a Marcus Stoinis-inspired Stars outfit last Sunday, they are poised to mount a serious challenge for the title.

They have four matches remaining in the regular season – against the Thunder (January 18), Stars (January 20), Heat (January 23) and Melbourne Renegades (January 25) – and are staring at the vital double chance.

Under the new top-five finals system, the top-two sides secure the double chance, with the Sixers three points ahead of the Heat (who have a game in hand) and Perth Scorchers.