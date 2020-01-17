KFC BBL|09

Sixers' BBL title tilt to receive Aussie injection

Sydney Sixers set to welcome Smith, Hazlewood and Lyon in coming days in a massive boost to their Big Bash hopes

Cricket Network

17 January 2020, 11:44 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo