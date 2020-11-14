Pressure mounts on Sixers after third straight defeat

The Sydney Sixers need to rapidly move on from a shock defeat to the Hobart Hurricanes as they seek to turn around their Rebel WBBL fortunes, coach Ben Sawyer says.

The Sixers have now lost three consecutive matches, with a heavy nine-wicket loss to the Hurricanes following back-to-back defeats to the Perth Scorchers.

They sit fourth on the table, level on 10 points with the second- and third-ranked Sydney Thunder and Perth Scorchers, while the Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes are breathing down their necks on eight points each.

Every team will play five matches in the next eight days to round out the regular season and the race for the WBBL|06 finals is set to go down to the wire.

Sawyer is acutely aware of the need to regain momentum, and fast, if they are to avoid a repeat of last year's finish in the bottom four.

"There's not a lot of time for practice, it's not like we can improve on our skills too much," Sawyer said on Saturday.

"It's all around game plans and just about how we recover and how quickly we can move on from this.

"We'll definitely have a chat and see what worked and what didn't but with a quick turnaround, we start at 9.30am (Sunday) morning, you've got to park it pretty quickly."

It is the game plan that is proving a point of frustration, with Sawyer saying his team had identified the need to attack the stumps following their defeats to the Scorchers, but had failed to execute on Saturday as Hurricanes opener Rachel Priest hammered an unbeaten 92.

"We haven't attacked the stumps, it's as simple as that," he said.

"(Ellyse Perry) spoke to me at the break and she thought (the pitch) had slowed down a little.

"If we had bowled straight … they might have found it difficult."

The Sixers will meet an Adelaide Strikers side determined to return to the winners' list at Drummoyne Oval on Sunday morning, with just one day rest before they play the Brisbane Heat on Tuesday, and Sydney Thunder on Wednesday.

Managing their pace attack in particular is an area for concern for Sawyer, with Hayley Silver-Holmes currently sidelined with a foot injury and left-arm quick Lauren Cheatle yet to play a game this season after undergoing shoulder surgery.

Sawyer also hinted the Sixers may have to manage their other young quicks, including 18-year-old Stella Campbell, but said Cheatle remained on track to return in the next week.

"We might get a couple back during the week but we might have to think about giving a few a little bit of a rest in those five days, because it might be tough for some of the young quicks to back up five games."

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes are eyeing a finals berth after narrowing the gap between themselves and the top four.

While their other two wins of the season came against the struggling Melbourne Renegades, Priest said Saturday's result, combined with a one-run loss to the Thunder last weekend, proved they were not too far off the mark compared to other finals contenders.

"On one hand (the close losses) are really disappointing, but on the other hand it shows we're not that far away from the other teams," Priest said.

"To get a great win today against the Sixers, we didn't just get across the line, we smashed them and for our group, that's so big, against a team of absolute superstars.

"That will give us a lot of confidence going into the last five games," Priest said.

The Hurricanes will look to extend their winning run against the Brisbane Heat at Drummoyne Oval on Sunday.