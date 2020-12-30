Vodafone Test Series v India

Players free to move to BBL after Test bubble

CA eyes crowd of 19,000 for the SCG Test as governing body secures exemptions to continue international and BBL seasons as planned

Andrew Ramsey

30 December 2020, 01:31 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo