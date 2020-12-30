Players free to move to BBL after Test bubble

Members of Australia's expanded Test squad are expected to be available for their respective BBL outfits at the completion of the Vodafone Test Series despite being subjected to strict quarantine protocols for the remaining matches in Sydney and Brisbane.

Cricket Australia confirmed yesterday the third Test would be played at the SCG as scheduled starting January 7 to be followed by the series finale at the Gabba (from January 15) after securing Queensland Government exemptions for players, officials and broadcast crew to enter the Sunshine State.

Tickets are on sale for the New Year's Test at the SCG with New South Wales chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant reiterating today the ground will host at 50 per cent capacity (around 19,000), with CA adding that is currently a "baseline" ambition.

"Seating outdoors poses less risk than people perhaps gathering in households to look at the Test," Dr Chant said.

"We have got faith in the transport plan and the work that the Sydney Cricket Ground has done, but we are looking over the plans as we speak to ensure that we can strengthen all elements."

The ongoing COVID19 outbreak in New South Wales – which grew by 18 cases today – means the Queensland border remains closed to all but essential travellers from NSW.

After lengthy negotiations between CA and Queensland Health over the past week, exemptions were approved allowing the two teams, match officials and a group of around 20 to 30 broadcast crew and other staff to relocate to Brisbane immediately after the SCG Test provided they meet strict quarantine guidelines.

As Queensland's chief health officer Jeanette Young confirmed, those restrictions meant players would have to serve 14 days hotel quarantine upon entering Queensland although they would be permitted to travel to and from the Gabba to train and play in keeping with ongoing biosecurity measures.

CA's interim chief executive Nick Hockley said today the fact players will be living under quarantine conditions during the Sydney Test effectively means their isolation period will have begun before arriving in Brisbane on January 12.

As a result, players with KFC BBL contracts would be free to join their respective teams immediately after the Brisbane Test provided they met the COVID travel protocols of the state or territory they are looking to enter.

"When they move to Brisbane, they will have been playing under quarantine conditions," Hockley said today.

"That means they will be predominantly moving between their accommodation and the ground, be that for training or playing.

"Once the Test has finished, it really depends on the conditions of the receiving jurisdiction.

"Players will be free to leave Queensland providing there are no restrictions to their onward destination.

"There are players that will be then going on to the BBL and we'll be working with relevant jurisdictions to make sure we get the necessary exemptions if there are still restrictions in place.

"We've worked very closely with governments right around the country to get this whole summer to happen and I think the strength and robustness of our biosecurity protocols will give governments confidence in that regard."

While players such as Steve Smith - who revealed during the second Test he has not seen his wife, Dani, in four months - will be doubtless keen for a break from 'bubble' life, there are other members of Australia's expanded Test squad who have played little or no competitive cricket since last month.

They include BBL regulars Moises Henriques (Sydney Sixers), Michael Neser (Adelaide Strikers), Mitchell Swepson (Brisbane Heat), James Pattinson and Marcus Harris (Melbourne Renegades).

"I think everyone's prepared to do whatever it takes," Australia Test vice-captain Pat Cummins said today when asked about the strict quarantine requirements that await.

"We've got the outlook that the relative freedoms we've had so far this summer have been a bonus.

"But we do have some guys who haven't seen their partners for four or five months and now will be locked in a hotel room.

"We'll look after everyone as best we can, but the priorities are getting through this series safely and everyone's desperate to play these last two Tests."

Hockley confirmed the expanded Australia Test squad would remain in Melbourne over new year where they will continue to train in the wake of their eight-wicket loss to India at the MCG, before taking a charter flight to Sydney a few days before the third Test begins.

He said the decision on the location of the third Test, which was announced around 10pm last night after the MCG had been placed on standby to potentially host a second match, had been held back as long as possible to ensure the latest available information was factored into planning.

"The fact that we had a contingency plan in place in Melbourne gave us the time and the opportunity to do our due diligence properly," Hockley said.

"We wanted to give Sydney the very best chance of going ahead (and) we were taking government advice as late as yesterday.

"We always said we would make a decision by the end of the Boxing Day Test, that was the timeframe we needed to make sure we could enact all the plans for the New Year's Test.

"We want as many people as possible to experience the New Year's Test, but to do so safely."

Crucial among the late negotiations with governments and health officials in NSW and Queensland was the ability to pare back the number of broadcast crew and other essential match staff requiring exemptions to travel from Sydney to Brisbane, from up to 100 to less than half that number.

That was achieved by sourcing a number of broadcast crew and other staff in both Sydney and Brisbane to reduce the number of people travelling.

"That's been possible from the amazing teamwork we've had from all our partners, from our broadcasters and it's been a massive team effort to make sure we can complete the schedule safely and within government protocols," Hockley said.

"Front of mind for us have been the cricket fans in each of the different cities."

Hockley declined to speculate on other contingency plans being put in place should the number of COVID cases in NSW continue to grow.

That included questions as to whether the fresh pitch at the MCG was still being prepared, and if ground staff at the SCG would also look to have an auxiliary strip ready there should any tougher border restrictions make relocation to Brisbane for the final Test no longer feasible.

"That's precisely why we have our biosecurity protocols, why we're in a bubble in Sydney and the arrangements we're putting in place with the Queensland Government are such that we can keep the playing cohort, the road and broadcast crew all safe and then move safely into Brisbane," Hockley said.

"We've got a range of contingency plans in place.

"At the moment we're focusing the plans on being able to move safely from Sydney to Brisbane.

"To speculate otherwise is not appropriate and would be premature."

Vodafone Test Series v India 2020-21

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (c) (first Test only), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj

First Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Second Test: India won by eight wickets

Third Test: January 7-11, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Fourth Test: January 15-19, Gabba, 11am AEDT