KFC BBL|09

Daunting finals path could be an advantage: Thunder

Winning four games in nine days was seen as a significant obstacle under the new BBL finals system, but the fifth-placed Sydney Thunder believe the non-stop schedule could actually be beneficial

Louis Cameron

31 January 2020, 02:16 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo