Daunting finals path could be an advantage: Thunder

The daunting path to glory for the fifth-placed side under the KFC BBL's revised finals system may in fact be an advantage according to the Sydney Thunder.

The BBL|05 champions, playing in just their second finals campaign, comprehensively toppled the fourth-placed Hobart Hurricanes on Thursday evening at Blundstone Arena.

The 57-run victory sees them immediately head to Adelaide to face the Strikers on Saturday. They’re the first steps on a demanding road to the title, needing to win four games in nine days all at away venues to lift the BBL trophy for the second time.

The revamped finals system was designed to give a significant advantage to the top-two teams but the Thunder believe their challenge may actually be a blessing.

"Throughout the season you're not used to having six or seven days off," said Thunder spinner Jonathan Cook, who returned a career-best 4-21 and removed dangermen D'Arcy Short and Matthew Wade against the Hurricanes.

"Whoever wins tomorrow night out of the Stars and Sixers, they have (eight) days off, which doesn't really happen during the season.

"If you make that finals and you play those three or four games it can be a real benefit, particularly if make the final, you've won three games (in a row) so you've got that momentum and you know your plans.

"If anything, using that momentum and not going six or seven days without playing, it can be a massive advantage come finals."

This is the first season with the new playoff structure in place. The previous eight BBL seasons saw a simple 1v4, 2v3 knockout semi-finals and final system with no advantage for the higher-ranked team other than playing at home.

That came in for consistent criticism given the minor premiers have taken out the title just once (the Perth Scorchers in BBL|06) while the third or fourth-placed teams have lifted the trophy four times.

The Thunder's sole championship in 2015-16 was an example of the latter and, having not made the finals in any other of their campaigns before BBL|09, they are now again eyeing an upset.

"We're going to do it the hard way if we want to win the tournament," Alex Hales said on Thursday after hitting three sixes in a 37-ball 60 against Hobart.

"But so much of T20 cricket can come down to momentum, positivity and getting on a roll. Games keep coming thick and fast so who knows."

Callum Ferguson's side were left cheering on the Melbourne Renegades against the Brisbane Heat in the final regular-season game on Monday, with the Heat's flop ensuring the Thunder scraped into fifth spot.

It capped a jam-packed home-and-away season in which 56 games were squeezed into less than six weeks. The previous summer saw the same number of games played in seven-and-a-half weeks.

Cook believes the increased frequency of matches has prepared the Thunder for an immense finals challenge.

"It's a hectic (finals) schedule (but) this whole season has been pretty hectic," said Cook.

"We've been on the road a lot compared to previous seasons where you feel like when you're at home you've got a few more days off.

"This finals series for us – yes, it's going to be challenging, we're going to be playing away from home (a lot), but we did that numerous times during the season."