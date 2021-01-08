Thunder locked down but match in Perth given all clear

The Sydney Thunder have been forced into lockdown in Perth ahead of their KFC BBL match against the Scorchers on Saturday as Big Bash officials seek clearance from state governments after multiple borders slammed shut to parts of Queensland on Friday.

Cricket Australia has kept a close eye on the responses of State and Federal Governments after Greater Brisbane was forced into a hard lockdown for three days following the first locally-acquired Australian case of a highly-infectious 'mutant strain' of COVID19 that was recorded in the city on Thursday.

In response, Western Australia has implemented a hard border closure to all of Queensland while South Australia, Tasmania and ACT have done the same to the Greater Brisbane region, with those states and territories now requiring all those who have been in the affected area since January 2 to immediately quarantine for 14 days.

That impacts the Thunder's players and staff, who flew to Perth after they played the Brisbane Heat at the Gabba on January 4.

But given the Thunder have been in a bio secure bubble during the tournament, which restricts movement in the community, the WA Government will allow Saturday's match against the Scorchers to proceed, although the Thunder will be given a police escort to and from the venue and be restricted to their accommodation between matches and training sessions.

The Thunder are under similar restrictions to those experienced by the Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Sixers for their recent games in Perth after members of their contingent spent some time in Melbourne over the Christmas period before re-entering the BBL bubble. The WA Government implemented a hard border closure with Victoria a week ago, which applied to all arrivals who had been in that state since December 21.

At this stage, Friday's announcements affect mainly the Thunder and the Sydney Sixers, who played at the Gabba against the Heat on January 2.

Both Sydney clubs are scheduled to soon head to Canberra, where they will need government clearance to enter now the ACT has implemented a hard border closure to all those recently in Brisbane.

After a home game on the Gold Coast against the Sixers on Sunday, the Heat's next round of matches is in Melbourne, but Victoria has not yet implemented a 14-day quarantine requirement on recent Brisbane visitors, with a further announcement expected from that state's government on Monday.

Sunday's match at Metricon Stadium between the Heat and Sixers will go ahead as planned.

International and BBL players and match officials have been in a bio-secure bubble of some kind throughout the summer, which has given CA some leeway in their discussions with government authorities as they've been able to point to negative test results and restrictions on player movement.

The bubble restrictions allowed the Adelaide Test last month to continue unaffected despite the COVID19 outbreak on Sydney's Northern Beaches and also ensured the SCG Test could proceed as planned this week.

Teams for recent BBL matches in Perth have also been requested to avoid making contact with opposition players where necessary, so post-match handshakes and fist bumps have been abandoned.

However, the bio bubble is not a guarantee that matches can proceed as planned and it's ultimately up to the discretion of the relevant state authority.

And given Thursday's case of the highly-infectious COVID strain is a first in Australia and has led the Federal Government to declare Brisbane a 'Commonwealth hot spot', it's yet to be seen how each state will react.

Given they are not part of the BBL bubble, broadcast and operations crews from the recent games at the Gabba are also impacted by Friday’s announcements, both by state border closures and the Queensland Government requirement for all those who have been in Brisbane since January 2 to isolate for three days.

That isolation period expires at 6pm Monday, meaning those outside the bubble who worked at the recent Gabba matches would not be able to work at Sunday's game on the Gold Coast unless they can secure an essential worker’s permit.

"Both teams are safely located in their bio-secure Hub on the Gold Coast and are preparing as normal,'' Queensland Cricket CEO Terry Svenson said of Sunday’s game.

"Strict provisions will be put in place to ensure the safety of those attending and working at the game. Ticket-holders from Greater Brisbane will not be able to attend and will be eligible for refunds, details of which can be found via Ticketek."

CA announced earlier on Friday that three matches that had been scheduled in Sydney between January 13 and 18 have been moved to Canberra and it's expected the remaining five Sydney games will also be relocated after NSW recorded four new COVID19 infections on Friday.