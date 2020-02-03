Thunder looking to rattle the cage in Melbourne

While Sydney Thunder failed to beat Melbourne Stars in the regular season, fast bowler Chris Tremain says he saw enough in a close defeat on home soil to suggest the 'minor premiers' are vulnerable ahead of Thursday's do-or-die clash at the MCG.

After their upset win over the Strikers in Adelaide, the Thunder face the Stars in The Challenger, with the winner to face the Sydney Sixers in the BBL|09 Final at the SCG on Saturday.

The Stars won both matches against the Thunder this season, winning by three wickets in Sydney on January 2 and six wickets in Melbourne six days' later.

But it is that result at Sydney Showgrounds Stadium that has Tremain believing his side can continue their giant-killing run with their biggest scalp yet, that of the table-topping Stars.

Chasing 143 to win, the Stars were cruising at 1-123 in the 17th over before suffering a seismic collapse of 6-19 to leave scores tied with three balls remaining.

There was no fairytale ending for the Thunder, who lost on the next ball when Stars leg-spinner Adam Zampa hit the required single from his first delivery to ice the game and keep his side at the top of the BBL|09 standings.

While the Stars finished the regular season in first place with 10 wins from 14 matches, they have lost their last four matches. In complete contrast, the Thunder, who scraped into the finals, are riding the momentum of a three-game win streak.

When asked about the upcoming clash at the iconic MCG, Tremain says his side are quietly confident they can take down the once seemingly invincible Stars.

"They're such a big, strong, strapping team, aren't they?," Tremain said in Sydney today.

"They're full of great cricketers and very imposing sort of cricketers.

"I think that close loss here showed that gods can bleed.

"They were very close to throwing away a pretty easy victory and we stayed in the fight by taking it as deep as we could.

"Then we had a disappointing loss at the MCG when we weren't at our best.

"Coming into this next game, if we play the game that we want to play and we dictate our terms we can really rattle a cage there."

One of the keys to stopping the Stars is keeping opening batter Marcus Stoinis quiet.

Stoinis is the competition's leading runs-scorer and set a new mark for the highest BBL score with 147no against Sydney Sixers last month.

But in his last three innings, Stoinis has been dismissed for 5, 17 and 5 as the Stars failed to successfully chase a target on each occasion.

While Stoinis will be a pivotal early wicket for the Thunder, spinner Arjun Nair says the Stars possess a powerful batting lineup that can't be underestimated.

"It's a bit of a no-brainer if you do get (Stoinis) early it gives you a better chance," Nair said today.

"But in saying that, there's a lot of quality batters like Nic Maddinson, who hasn't scored a run this whole tournament, but he's such a dangerous player that on his day he can win the game on his own.

"Of course, Stoinis is a man we look out for, and (captain Glenn) Maxwell, but there are other players there we should be wary of."