Small fuss, big results: Thunder recruits shining brightest

Leading into the Rebel WBBL season, the recruitment buzz was all about the activity in the west – but early signs suggest the Sydney Thunder may well have made the shrewdest off-season signings.

In her first two completed matches for the Thunder, England captain Heather Knight has produced career-best WBBL performances with both bat and ball.

On Saturday, she hammered 83 from just 37 deliveries against the Adelaide Strikers at Showground Stadium, paving the way to a 58-run victory.

Knight drops the hammer to race to imposing total

At the same venue less than 24 hours later, she collected 3-4 from one over in a rain-affected showdown against reigning champions Brisbane Heat, helping the Thunder seal back-to-back wins.

Another Thunder recruit, Sammy-Jo Johnson, took the wind out of the Strikers' sails early when she hammered 30 from 13 deliveries, including four sixes from one Amanda-Jade Wellington over, while off-spinner Lauren Smith, who moved from the Sixers this season, bagged four wickets across the two games.

After the hype that followed the moves of reigning Player of the Tournament Sophie Devine and Australia star Beth Mooney's move to Perth Scorchers, Knight's arrival at the Thunder came with considerably less fanfare.

The 29-year-old had previously been a regular for the Hobart Hurricanes, but this season made the shift to the Thunder to reunite with English coach Trevor Griffin, who was also at the helm of the Western Storm side Knight led to two England domestic Super League titles in 2017 and 2019.

The England captain has taken her T20 batting to a whole new level in 2020; between 2010 and 2019 she scored a solitary half-century in the format, but in the space of two months earlier this year scored her maiden T20I century against Thailand during the T20 World Cup in Canberra, and hit fifties against Australia, India and Pakistan.

On Saturday, Knight revealed the improvement had been the result of a combination of mindset and technical tweaks.

"I've managed to let the shackles off a little bit (and) I've really enjoyed batting in that (number) three, four role for England as well," she said.

"(I'm) just backing myself to get in, and when I'm there in the back end, to really cash in.

"There's a few technical bits as well – in terms of power hitting I'm trying to swing really easy and making sure I have that high back lift to be able to clear the ropes at the end."

Thunder spin overcomes rain, and reigning champs

Former Australia leg-spinner turned ABC commentator Kristen Beams believes Knight has also reaped the benefits of playing in the WBBL.

"The WBBL is making a lot of international cricketers better, which is great for world cricket and poses some challenges for the Australian team," Beams told The Scoop podcast.

"Heather Knight is one of those players who has really taken those opportunities.

"She is far more dynamic from a batting point of view and I think she's maybe starting to shake the tag of being (only) a part-time bowler."