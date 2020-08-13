Proteas speedster signs on for WBBL|06

Fiery South Africa speedster Shabnim Ismail is heading back to Australia after penning a new deal with Sydney Thunder for this year's Rebel WBBL.

Ismail is the Thunder's first new signing ahead of WBBL|06 and joins captain Rachael Haynes on the club's marquee list.

Securing the 1.65m fast bowler's return is a boost for the Thunder, whose pace stocks have taken a hit following the retirement of veteran former Australia pacer Rene Farrell at the end of last season.

Ismail, the world's third ranked T20 bowler, took only 10 wickets in 13 matches last WBBL season but it was her miserly bowling that made her a key strike weapon whenever Haynes threw her the ball.

She bowled 51 of a possible 52 overs, completing the season with an economy rate of 5.88.

Ismail was similarly difficult to score off during South Africa's T20 World Cup campaign earlier this year, leaking just 4.68 runs per over.

"Shabnim was outstanding for us last season," Thunder coach Trevor Griffin said of the 31-year-old, who was recently named Cricket South Africa's T20I player of the year.

"She was our most economical bowler and her pace caused a lot of trouble for opposition batters.

"She was a real competitor in the field too – some of the fielding that she did was just at another level.

"She’s the world’s third-ranked T20 bowler but one thing that I noticed about Shabnim last year is that she still wants to learn and she’s constantly looking at ways to get better."

Ismail has been plying her trade for South Africa for 13 years, with almost 200 international caps across all formats.

Given the retirements of Farrell and former captain Alex Blackwell, that experience will be vital in a squad that also features talented teenagers Hannah Darlington and Phoebe Litchfield.

"In the WBBL, you’re playing with a lot of experienced players and against some of the best in the world, so it’s a great challenge," Ismail said.

"I'm a senior player for my country and in the Thunder squad as well so I try to lead by example.

"Having played for my country for 12 years, I enjoy passing on some of my experience and knowledge to the youngsters.

"We started last season really strongly and then obviously we slacked a bit, but I think the experience and the way we went about playing our game was really good.

"I thoroughly enjoyed it and hopefully we can get some more success this year."

The Thunder, who finished sixth on the table last summer, now have eight players on their books for WBBL|06, with room for two more international players.

Given the retirement of Blackwell and the loss of New Zealand opener Rachel Priest to the Hurricanes, a world-class batter is sure to be high on the hit list.

While restrictions remain in place in Australia surrounding international travel and quarantine periods, both the league and clubs have said they are committed to bringing in top talent from around the world for this edition of the tournament.

South Africa are due to travel to the United Kingdom next month to play England, and have a tentative engagement with India in October, dates for which are yet to be confirmed.

Thunder squad so far: Rachael Haynes (Aus), Shabnim Ismail (SA), Sam Bates, Hannah Darlington, Saskia Horley, Phoebe Litchfield, Rachel Trenaman, Tahlia Wilson