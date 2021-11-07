Can the Thunder go vertical? Darlington eyes resurgence

Hannah Darlington is not giving up on the Sydney Thunder's title defence, adamant they can find momentum in the second half of their Weber WBBL|07 campaign.

The reigning champions have won just two of eight matches this season and sit on the bottom of the table but have seven games up their sleeve to make a late bid for the top four.

It would take the sort of drastic turnaround not seen since the Sydney Sixers 'went vertical' in WBBL|01, when Ellyse Perry's team won eight straight matches after losing their first six to make finals.

Darlington acknowledged it was a "tricky competition to get going in" and said her young squad – a group that has lost Rachael Haynes, Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont, Shabnim Ismail and Rachel Trenaman from last year's title-winning group – would play with freedom in their remaining games.

"(We need to) win every game, that's as simple as it needs to be," Darlington said.

"We're well aware of that and it's going to be nice to see the team play with a bit of freedom and go out there and play fierce cricket.

"We knew we were going to be a young squad but we still have match winners no matter what their age is."

Meanwhile, the Melbourne Renegades have all-but sewn up their place in the top four after thrashing hometown rivals the Stars to move two games clear on top of the table.

Sophie Molineux's new-look team has four games remaining and three of those are against sides currently in the bottom half of the table – the Thunder, Hurricanes and Stars – putting them in prime position to seal top spot, which under the new WBBL finals system would see them advance directly to the final.

While the regular season bypasses Victoria and New South Wales due to border closures, the league remains hopeful the top two sides will be able to host finals, even if they come from Sydney or Melbourne, meaning the Renegades may yet be able host the decider on November 27.

The remainder of the regular season matches will be played in Adelaide and Mackay.

A quirk in the scheduling, which saw Hobart play the bulk of their matches early when the tournament was in Tasmania and the Strikers’ matches come thick and fast at the back end, means Adelaide have played just seven games while the Hurricanes have already played 11.

The seventh-ranked Strikers have the advantage of another eight games to come, all to be played at home, to help their bid to make the top four.

But the Hurricanes' hopes are all-but dashed, as they sit in sixth position on seven points with only three games remaining following their humbling defeat to the Perth Scorchers at the WACA Ground on Sunday.

Their struggles come after a busy off-season on the recruitment front which saw them build what looked, on paper, one of the strongest lists in the league, adding South Africa's Mignon du Preez and all-time leading wicket taker Molly Strano.

But they have struggled for consistency with both bat and ball; opener Rachel Priest (257 runs at 25.7) is their leading run scorer as she plays through the pain of a broken finger, while leading wicket takers Strano (10 wickets at 26.2) and Nicola Carey (10 wickets at 21.5) have not matched their form of previous seasons.