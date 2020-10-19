Rebel WBBL|06

WBBL preview: Thunder mix no-fear youth with wise pros

Coach Griffin backing generation next to blend with the more experienced members of the group in new-look squad

Laura Jolly

19 October 2020, 12:54 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo