T20I Tri-Series: All you need to know

What is it and why is it important?

Australia, England and India will go head-to-head in a T20I tri-series, beginning on Friday in Canberra.

But there is much more at stake than a tri-series trophy.

The ICC T20 World Cup will begin on Australian soil on February 21 and this 20-over series presents the perfect opportunity for Australia, India and England to prepare.

It is a chance for all three teams – who are all among the favourites to take out the World Cup title – to refine their XIs and their tactics.

It is particularly important for Australia and India, who are in the same group and will meet in a blockbuster World Cup opening game at Sydney’s Showgrounds Stadium on February 21.

When is it?

The first round of matches will be played from January 31 to February 2 at Canberra’s Manuka Oval, before the action moves to Melbourne for the second round, to be played at Junction Oval from February 7-9.

The top two teams will face off in the final, also at Junction Oval, on February 12, while the team finishing third will play a CA XI earlier the same day.

First T20I: January 31, India v England, Manuka Oval (2.10pm AEDT)

Second T20I: February 1, Australia v England, Manuka Oval (2pm AEDT)

Third T20I: February 2, Australia v India, Manuka Oval (2pm AEDT)

Fourth T20I: February 7, India v England, Junction Oval (2.10pm AEDT)

Fifth T20I: February 8, Australia v India (12.10pm AEDT)

Sixth T20I: February 9, Australia v England (2.10pm AEDT)

Final: February 12, Junction Oval (1.40pm AEDT)

How can I watch?

If you can’t get along, the next best thing is settling in on the couch to watch the action. Every ball of the series will be broadcast live on the Seven Network and Fox Sports. Not near a TV? Not to worry! Head to the Cricket Australia Live app to sign up and stream via Kayo.

And if you like to listen to your cricket, tune in to ABC Grandstand!

How are the squads shaping up?

Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

England: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones (wk), Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield, Danni Wyatt

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Veda Krishnamurthy, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Rajeshwari Gaekwad, Richa Ghosh

Players to watch

Australia

Alyssa Healy has been the form bat for Australia for the last two years but had a less consistent Rebel WBBL campaign in magenta. With the World Cup looming, she is out to make a statement at the top of the order.

Another to keep an eye out for is uncapped teenager Annabel Sutherland, who is in line for a T20 International debut after being included in Australia's squad for the first time.

Allrounder Sutherland, who is only 18 years old, is an exciting prospect with both bat and with her pace bowling.

England

Left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone is going from strength to strength with the ball and has climbed to fourth in the ICC T20 bowling rankings. She will be a key player for England in the World Cup and will be eager to adjust to Australian wickets, given she has not played here since the 2017 Ashes.

Explosive opening batter Danni Wyatt loves Australian conditions – her recent season for the Renegades in the Rebel WBBL is proof of that – and she is sure to entertain on batting friendly Junction and Manuka decks.

India

India have included 15-year-old prodigy Shafali Verma in their World Cup squad, after the teenager's impressive entrance to international cricket last year.

Verma, who was part of the India 'A' squad that recently toured Australia, became the youngest Indian to score an international half-century last November during India’s tour of the West Indies.

Another young gun to keep an eye on is another teenage batter, Jemimah Rodrigues, who has jumped ahead of her vice-captain Smriti Mandhana in the ICC T20 batting charts and currently sits in fourth spot behind only Suzie Bates, Meg Lanning and Alyssa Healy – at the ripe old age of 19!

How else can I follow?

If you couldn’t tune in live, or simply want to relive the action again and again – never fear!

You’ll be able to catch up on all the highlights on cricket.com.au and the CA Live app, while our crew on the ground will bring you will the latest news and video.

For all the latest updates and behind the scenes action, be sure to follow @cricketcomau and the @AusWomenCricket social channels.

CommBank T20I tri-series

* All matches will be broadcast on the Seven Network and Fox Cricket, live stream on Kayo and the CA Live app or listen on ABC Grandstand

2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Warm-ups

February 15: Australia v West Indies, Allan Border Field

February 18: Australia v South Africa, Karen Rolton Oval

Tournament

February 21: Australia v India, Sydney Showgrounds

February 24: Australia v Sri Lanka, WACA Ground

February 27: Australia v Bangladesh, Manuka Oval

March 2: Australia v New Zealand, Junction Oval

March 5: Semi-final 1, SCG

March 5: Semi-final 2, SCG

March 8: Final, MCG

For a full list of all World Cup fixtures, click HERE

* All matches will be broadcast on Fox Cricket and Kayo, while Australia’s matches will also be broadcast on the Nine Network