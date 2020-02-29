T20 World Cup: Each team's finals hopes explained

Six matches remain in the group stage of the T20 World Cup and the race for the semi-finals is set to go down to the wire.

India remain the only side to have sealed their spot in the final four to date, completing an unbeaten group stage with their victory over Sri Lanka at Junction Oval on Saturday, but three other spots in the knockout stage remain up for grabs.

Alongside India in Group A, Australia and New Zealand are the teams who remain alive, while a couple of unexpected results have thrown Group B wide open.

Below, we take a look at the semi-finals calculations.

Group A

India (Played 4: Wins: 4 | Losses: 0 | Points: 8 | Net run rate: 0.98)

Harmanpreet Kaur's team have gone through the group stage unbeaten thanks to victories over Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

The in-form squad will head into their semi-final at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday full of confidence - it just remains to be seen who they will play.

Australia (Played: 3 | Wins: 2 | Losses: 1 | Points: 4 | Net run rate: 1.23)

To play: New Zealand, Junction Oval, March 2

After back-to-back wins over Sri Lanka and Bangladesh following their first-up defeat to India, the equation for Australia is simple: beat New Zealand and they are through to the semi-finals.

Lose, and their tournament is over. There is a little rain predicted for Melbourne on Monday and while it is unlikely to be enough to cause a washout, Australia do have the advantage of a superior net run rate to New Zealand.

New Zealand (Played: 3 | Wins: 2 | Losses: 1 | Points: 4 | Net run rate: 0.54)

To play: Australia, Junction Oval, March 2

New Zealand survived a serious scare against Bangladesh to set up Monday's eliminator against Australia.

Both trans-Tasman rivals have had their wobbles this tournament and in New Zealand's favour is the fact they are well adjusted to the Junction Oval conditions, having played two group games there, but Monday's game will be their third in five days.

Sri Lanka (Played: 3 | Wins: 0 | Losses 3 | Points: 0 | Net run rate: -1.10)

To play: Bangladesh, Junction Oval, March 2

Sri Lanka's hopes of advancing to the knockout stage for the first time have been dashed with their defeat to India at Junction Oval on Sunday.

However, they can still end the tournament on a high note, with one match remaining against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh (Played 3 | Wins: 0 | Losses: 3 | Points: 0 | Net run rate: -2.02)

To play: Sri Lanka, Junction Oval, March 2

Bangladesh almost snapped their World Cup losing streak when they bowled New Zealand out for 91 at Junction Oval, but they could not quite get themselves over the line with the bat.

They have one more chance to pick up that elusive victory they have been searching for, when they meet Sri Lanka in Melbourne on Monday morning.

If they achieve that, it would not only be their first World Cup win since 2014, it would also see them avoid last place in group A - which would mean they would not have to go to the qualifying event in order to secure a spot at the next T20 World Cup, in 2022.

Group B

South Africa (Played: 2 | Wins: 2 | Losses: 0 | Points: 4 | Net run rate: 2.92)

To play: Pakistan, Sydney Showground, March 1

West Indies, Sydney Showground, March 3

The Proteas jumped to the top of the table in group B with their record-breaking win over Thailand in Canberra and their fate is entirely in their own hands with two matches remaining.

They started brilliantly knocking off top seed England and are in the box seat not only to secure their spot in the semi-finals, but also to top their group.

Now, it will be up to Dane van Niekerk's team to prove they can be as consistent as they can be mercurial - starting with Pakistan on Sunday.

England (Played: 3 | Wins: 2 | Losses: 1 | Points: 4 | Net run rate: 2.29)

To play: West Indies, Sydney Showground, March 1

England's campaign got off to a disappointing start with an upset loss to South Africa at the WACA Ground, but they turned it around emphatically in Canberra against Thailand before picking up a win against an improved Pakistan.

England remain in the box seat to advance, but will need to overcome the Windies in their final match to do so. There is a chance that even with three wins, group B's top two could still come down to net run rate, and England's excellent one is in their favour.

West Indies (Played: 2 | Wins: 1 | Losses: 1 | Points: 2 | Net run rate: 0.22)

To play: England, Sydney Showground, March 1

South Africa, Sydney Showground, March 3

West Indies had a wobble against Thailand but ultimately walked away with the points comfortably enough, but a worrying defeat to lower-ranked Pakistan has thrown their tournament hopes into turmoil.

The Windies' big guns have yet to fire and their two games still to come are their toughest – at least on paper – meaning Stafanie Taylor's team need a drastic turnaround in form if they are to pick up the two wins they almost certainly need to keep their semi-final ambitions alive. Even then, their hopes will likely rest on other results going their way.

Pakistan (Played: 2 | Wins: 1 | Losses: 1 | Points: 2 | Net run rate: -0.71)

To play: South Africa, Sydney Showground, March 1

Thailand, Sydney Showground, March 3

Could they? Pakistan were clinical in their victory over West Indies on Wednesday, which blew Group B wide open and raised the possibility of the subcontinent nation making the knockout stage for the first time.

They could not make it two from two against England, but have two matches left to try and steal a place in the top two. Realistically, their fate will probably rest on how they fare against South Africa on Sunday.

Thailand (Played: 3 | Wins: 0 | Losses: 3 | Points: 0 | Net run rate: -3.99)

To play: Pakistan, Sydney Showground, March 3

Thailand came in as serious underdogs, ranked 11th in the world and appearing at a World Cup for the first time.

Their performances so far have proved they can provide nuisance value to their higher-ranked opponents – they had the West Indies in trouble, while England were 2-7 before Heather Knight's brilliant century took the game away.

Putting together a performance complete enough to pull off an upset against Pakistan remains a challenge however, but even if they walk away without a win, their squad will be immeasurably better for the experience – and there is no doubting they have already won plenty of fans.

2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

February 21: India won by 17 runs

February 24: Australia won by five wickets

February 27: Australia won by 86 runs

March 2: Australia v New Zealand, Junction Oval

March 5: Semi-final 1 & Semi-final 2, SCG

March 8: Final, MCG

For a full list of all World Cup fixtures, click HERE

* All matches will be broadcast on Fox Cricket and Kayo, while Australia’s matches will also be broadcast on the Nine Network