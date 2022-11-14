Runs, guns & winners: How the BBL's World Cup cast fared

With the T20 World Cup having come to a close, attention now turns to KFC BBL|12 for some of cricket's most accomplished internationals.

The Sydney Thunder will take on the Melbourne Stars on December 13 to kick-off the 2022-23 season in a game that will pit some of the World Cup's top performers against each other.

Tournament-winning opener Alex Hales will headline that match and is one of six England squad members from Sunday's triumph suiting up for a BBL club this season.

Pakistan's Shadab Khan and Asif Ali will also be back in Australia, both for the Hobart Hurricanes, as they look to push past their defeat at the MCG and bring an inaugural BBL title to the Apple Isle.

Elsewhere, crowd favourites Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman will be out to resume their bewitching ways with the ball after a tough campaign with Afghanistan.

Here's a look how the 12 players selected in the first BBL draft in August fared in the World Cup.

Alex Hales (Eng) Sydney Thunder

M: 6 | R: 212 | SR: 148.25 | Ave: 42.4 | HS: 86no

Despite only making one in the final, Hales was key to England's triumph and underlined his importance to the side with his unbeaten 86 in the semi.

The right-hander made a slow start to the tournament with scores of 7 and 19 against Afghanistan and Ireland respectively, however, came alive in the high stakes games that followed.

His 52 against New Zealand was followed up by a quick-fire 47 in their must-win clash versus Sri Lanka, with his semi-final blitz completing an impressive treble.

Shadab Khan (Pak) Hobart Hurricanes

M: 7 | R: 98 | SR: 168.96 | Ave: 24.5 | HS: 52

W: 11 | 3WI: 2 | Ave: 15 | BB: 3-22

Shadab produced standout hands with both bat and ball throughout the tournament to establish himself as one of T20's best allrounders.

Two bags of three to go with a brace of two-wicket hauls had him in the top 10 for wickets in the tournament, while he did all he could in the final with 1-20 off his four overs.

The highlight of his World Cup was a half-century in his side's crucial win against South Africa, smashing 52 of just 22 balls, while also taking 2-16 in the match.

Rashid Khan (Afg) Adelaide Strikers

M: 3 | R: 57 | SR: 178.12 | Ave: 28.5 | HS: 48no

Wkt: 4 | 3WI: 0 | Ave: 19.25 | BB: 2-31

It was a tough tournament for Afghanistan's dangerous leg-spinner to build into after Melbourne's perpetual rain cancelled two of his side's matches.

Rashid managed four wickets in his three games at a typically impressive economy, but it was his near match-winning effort with the bat against Australia that was the highlight of his tournament.

The mercurial right-hander wowed the Adelaide Oval crowd with 48 off 23 balls to nearly drag his side over the line and claim what would have been their first and only win of the campaign.

Having dusted off what looked like a potentially serious knee injury, the 24-year-old will again feature as a key part of the Strikers attack, after they had no hesitation in using their retention pick on him in the draft.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afg) Melbourne Renegades

M: 3 | Wkt: 4 | 3WI: 0 | Ave: 22 | BB: 2-24

Like his countryman Rashid, Mujeeb's tournament also yielded just four wickets as the two mystery spinners' lean contributions had a major impact on their side's winless World Cup.

Mujeeb was solid against England (1-22) and Sri Lanka (2-24), however was expensive in Afghanistan's final game, conceding 42 out of Australia's 168 in Adelaide.

The 21-year-old will be hoping for an improved return when he makes his way back to Australia in December for the Renegades, his first season with the club after spending four with the Brisbane Heat.

Trent Boult (NZ) Melbourne Stars

M: 5 | Wkt: 8 | 3WI: 1 | Ave: 18.5 | BB: 4-13

Again falling just short of a white-ball trophy with New Zealand, Boult put together a strong tournament and showcased why he was third pick in the BBL|12 draft.

The left-armer opened the tournament with a bang, taking two wickets in the Kiwis' smashing of Australia in the opening game, before blitzing Sri Lanka with a four-wicket haul a week later.

Two wicket-less performances followed, including being taken for 40 off his four overs in a defeat to England, however the NZ spearhead bounced back with 2-33 in the semi-final loss to Pakistan, dismissing star openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

Rilee Rossouw (SA) Sydney Thunder

M: 5 | R: 141 | SR: 169.87 | Ave: 32.25 | HS: 109

It was a case of hit or miss for the Proteas power-hitter, going without scoring in one game, while posting a single, double, and triple-digit total in his three other innings.

After South Africa's opening match against Zimbabwe couldn't be completed due to rain, Rossouw opened his World Cup in style with a 56-ball 109 against Bangladesh.

The century was the highest score across the competition and included a remarkable eight sixes, but unfortunately for the left-hander it wasn't a sign of things to come.

A second-ball duck against India was followed by just seven his side's rain-affected match with Pakistan, while he reached 25 against the Netherlands before being brought unstuck by Brandon Glover in the game that dramatically ended South Africa's title hopes.

Liam Livingstone (Eng) Melbourne Renegades

M: 6 | R: 55 | SR: 122 | Ave: 27.5 | HS: 29no

Wkt: 3 | 3WI: 1 | Ave: 32 | BB: 3-17

The number one pick from the BBL draft had a lean tournament with the bat by his lofty standards, however his position down the order didn't afford him much opportunity.

The powerful right-hander began well against Afghanistan with 29 not out and made his way to 20 against New Zealand before he was bowled by Lockie Ferguson, however that was the extent of his meaningful contributions with the bat.

Two scores of one not out (including in the final when he was in the middle as Ben Stokes hit the winning runs) four against Sri Lanka, and not being required in the semi-final highlighted the dominance of England's top order during their successful campaign.

Livingstone was however used for his spin bowling in all bar the Afghanistan game, taking three wickets – all in his side's group stage loss to Ireland that threatened to derail their title hopes.

Chris Jordan (Eng) Sydney Sixers

M: 2 | Wkt: 5 | 3WI: 1 | Ave: 13.2 | BB: 3-43

Jordan was the beneficiary of Mark Wood's hip injury, coming in for his first game in the semi-final at Adelaide Oval.

The veteran seamer produced immediate results, taking 3-43 in his role as the team's death-bowler.

He was also crucial in the final, taking 2-27 – both wickets coming as he restricted Pakistan in the final overs – with the 34-year-old proving his worth as a cover player for the victorious English side.

Phil Salt (Eng) Perth Scorchers

M: 2 | R: 10 | SR: 111.11 | Ave: 10 | HS: 10

Salt came in as a replacement for the injured Dawid Malan in England's semi-final victory over India and even at number three, wasn't required after Jos Butler and Alex Hales' onslaught.

He retained his spot for the final and was in the middle of the MCG early when Hales fell in first over but could only manage 10 off nine deliveries.

Asif Ali (Pak) Hobart Hurricanes

M: 1 | R: 2 | SR: 66.66 | Ave: 2 | HS: 2

The versatile Pakistani was only given one chance to prove his worth in this year's campaign, coming in for the final balls of his side's blockbuster opening game against India.

Asif only managed two off three deliveries that night at the MCG before falling out of favour and being replaced by Mohammad Wasim.

David Willey (Eng) Sydney Thunder

M: 0

Willey didn't manage a game throughout the tournament despite his utility value, falling behind Sam Curran and Ben Stokes for the allrounder spots.

Tymal Mills (Eng) Perth Scorchers

M: 0

Mills came into the squad on the eve of the tournament after fellow paceman Reece Topley injured his ankle in a warm-up match, however, was not able to break into England's stable bowling line-up.

