ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

All you need to know for the T20 World Cup final

Can Australia snare a T20 World Cup three-peat? Or will South Africa claim the trophy in front of their home crowd? Here's the lowdown ahead of Sunday's final at Newlands

Laura Jolly in Cape Town

25 February 2023, 08:47 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

