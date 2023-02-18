ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Super Saturday reignites rivalries in fight for semi-finals

Two blockbuster clashes as Australia face hosts South Africa and a spicy showdown between unbeaten England and India makes for the biggest day of the T20 World Cup so far

Laura Jolly Gqeberha

18 February 2023, 03:33 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

