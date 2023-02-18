Super Saturday reignites rivalries in fight for semi-finals

Aussies prepare for pace test against World Cup hosts

Old rivalries will be reignited on Saturday as Australia and South Africa, and England and India, go head-to-head in a day set to shape the T20 World Cup semi-finals.

South Africa's hopes of making the knockout games in their home tournament will be significantly impacted by how they fare against undefeated Australia after an early upset loss to Sri Lanka left Sune Luus' team with little room for error.

A loss would not spell the end for the Proteas, but they would be left needing to defeat Bangladesh in their last group game on Tuesday and rely on Sri Lanka losing their last match to New Zealand.

That scenario would leave South Africa and Sri Lanka on two wins apiece and net run rate would determine which of the two advanced.

A win or (with rain predicted) a washout will be enough for Australia – who have already played and won three of their four group matches – to cement top spot in Group 1, and even a loss could still see them -hold onto top position given their strong net run rate.

New Zealand kept themselves alive in Group 1 with a 71-run win over Bangladesh on Friday, but their NRR of -1.157 still makes it tough for them to advance even if they thrash Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Meanwhile in Group 2, the outcome of Saturday afternoon's showdown between England and India will likely determine which team finishes on top of their side of the draw, and in all likelihood, avoids Australia in the semi-finals.

That match will have extra spice as the old foes meet for the first time since the controversial end to the third ODI at Lord's last September, when Deepti Sharma effected a Mankad to dismiss Charlie Dean and win the game for India.

Deepti Sharma appeals for a run out at Lord's // Getty

South Africa and Australia have met just five times in T20Is, with the latter winning on every occasion.

The most recent of those was the 2020 T20 World Cup semi-final at the MCG, which saw Meg Lanning's team hold on for a thrilling five-run, rain-affected victory that cemented their spot in the final at the MCG.

Despite never having beaten Australia in any format, Proteas skipper Luus said her side would take the fight to the tournament favourites.

"If you look at all the previous games we've played against (Australia), it's been always close games," Luus said on Friday.

"I don't think they've ever run away with the game, which is giving us a lot of confidence at the moment because we have a world-class batting attack, a world-class bowling attack against a world-class team as well.

"I think it's going to be a great clash (and) I don't think there's going to be any reason for us to stand back.

"The only way to beat a team like Australia is if you take the fight to them and that's definitely what we're going to try and do."

The Aussies had a day off on Friday to refresh for the match, where they will come up against a Proteas side missing regular skipper Dane van Niekerk but nonetheless packed with threats including opener Laura Wolvaardt, allrounder Marizanne Kapp, quick Shabnim Ismail and spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba.

"We'll make sure that we're having a really good look at the opposition, whether it's with the bat or with the ball and know what to expect," Australia coach Shelley Nitschke said on Friday.

"Looking at sort of their plans and strategies that they've been employing across the tournament and making sure that nothing's catching us off guard and the batters are really well planned individually and know what their options are.

"It's a slightly different (attack compared to Bangladesh and Sri Lanka).

"There's probably a little bit more pace, they've got some good variety in their attack.

"They're playing good cricket and they're obviously the home team, so we certainly need to be making sure we're ready to go tomorrow night."

England and India both head into Saturday's action at St George's Park undefeated with two wins from two matches apiece, and the winner will likely take out top spot in their group.

Harmanpreet Kaur's team have one final game against Ireland on Monday, while England play Pakistan on Tuesday, matches both will be expected to win.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, England quick Lauren Bell said there had been no talk in their dressing room of last September's dramatic final one-dayer, which left Dean in tears while captain Heather Knight later accused India of lying when they claimed to have warned the spinner about leaving her crease before Sharma effected the run-out at the non-strikers' end.

"England as a team have put that behind us and hopefully India have as well," Bell said.

"It's a fresh World Cup and that's the focus on Saturday."

India opener Shafali Verma said her team had likewise put the incident behind them but would go in full of confidence after defeating England 3-0 in that one-day series last year.

"But we know how crucial the match is tomorrow and we'll keep our focus on that," Verma said.

"And we'll give our 100 per cent and just enjoy the game … it's crucial, so we'll keep our focus and do well (and) we'll execute whatever the plans are."

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Australia's T20 World Cup 2023 fixtures

Feb 11: beat New Zealand by 97 runs

Feb 14: beat Bangladesh by eight wickets

Feb 16: beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets

Feb 18: v South Africa, St George's Park, Gqeberha, 7pm local (4am Feb 19 AEDT)

Semi-finals

Feb 23: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 24 AEDT)

Feb 24: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 25 AEDT)

Final

Feb 26: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 27 AEDT)