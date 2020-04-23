ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2020

Finch prepared for Cup delay ahead of ICC meeting

Cricket administrators will meet on Thursday to start work on a new-look international schedule, with the T20 World Cup in focus

Martin Smith

23 April 2020, 07:39 AM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo