World Cup to be moved to the UAE: Indian official

This year's Twenty20 World Cup will be shifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the COVID-19 situation in India, an Indian cricket board official said on Monday.

"We will inform the (governing) International Cricket Council soon," Indian cricket board treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal told Reuters.

UAE has been the back-up venue for the 16-team event, which is scheduled to be played in October-November.

India reported on Monday 46,148 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed.

The South Asian country's official total COVID-19 caseload now stands at 30.27 million, while total fatalities are at 396,730, the data showed.

The Indian cricket board was forced to suspend the Indian Premier League (IPL) in May as cases surged in the country and it's already been confirmed that the remaining IPL matches will be held in the UAE, before the World Cup.

A recent ESPN report said the remainder of the IPL will run from September 19 to October 15, with the World Cup to start on October 17 and finish with the final on November 14.

The UAE proved its ability to stage a major T20 tournament by hosting last year's Indian Premier League, holding 60 matches at just three venues – in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah – in a little more than seven weeks, all in a bio-secure bubble.

