Stage set for trans-Tasman blockbuster at World Cup

Lights, camera, action! Aussies kit up for the World Cup

Two of the world's most damaging openers are locked in to return from injury in Saturday's T20 World Cup trans-Tasman blockbuster in Paarl, but Aussie skipper Meg Lanning Is giving nothing away when it comes to her final XI.

Alyssa Healy is a lock to return to the top of the Australian order, having recovered from an injury to her calf during December's tour of India and will head in with confidence after hitting 62 retired in a warm-up on Wednesday.

Sophie Devine has confirmed she will lead New Zealand in the match, as she continues to manage a foot injury that kept her on the sidelines and in a moon boot throughout January and early February.

Devine missed the White Ferns' three informal practice games against England and their first official warm-up against West Indies, but opened alongside Suzie Bates in Wednesday's hit out, again against England.

The allrounder hit 14 from 15 deliveries but did not bowl before she confirmed her fitness when speaking to reporters on Friday.

"(The foot) is still attached which is always a good start," Devine joked.

"It's been progressing really well, it's obviously been really closely monitored over the last four or five weeks managing it, but it's certainly looking really good heading into the first game.

"I feel like come tomorrow I'm going to be 100 per cent and that has always been the aim in my return-to-play program, to make sure that whatever happens I'm going to be 100 per cent because I know as well as anyone, I'm not going to be able to hold back, and I don't want to either."

Sophie Devine in the nets at New Zealand training // cricket.com.au

Healy's return will cause a batting squeeze for the Australians, as she and skipper Lanning feature in the same XI for the first time since the Commonwealth Games last August.

She will reunited with Beth Mooney at the top, pushing Lanning, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner and Grace Harris down the order.

Lanning would not confirm the make-up of her bowling attack but if Australia stick to their preferred quartet of Darcie Brown, Megan Schutt, Alana King and Jess Jonassen, it seems likely Annabel Sutherland will be the unlucky allrounder pushed from the XI.

Leg-spinner Georgia Wareham – who impressed with bat and ball in the warm-ups – is another option, alongside pace bowlers Kim Garth and Heather Graham.

Healy return makes picking XI 'pretty tricky': Lanning

"Midge comes back in so someone unfortunately has to miss out from the team that played Pakistan," Lanning told reporters in Paarl prior to Australia's Friday evening training session.

"It's a very difficult decision but at the same time, it's really nice to have Midge back, she looks like she's really strong and fit and ready to come into this tournament to play well.

The keys to Australia's quest for World Cup 'threepeat'

"We've got a pretty good idea (about the XI) but this is first time we've been to the venue, so we want to check it out first, see what it was like .

"It's pretty hard to settle on that XI because there's some really good depth within our squad, but we'll pick the best team based on New Zealand and who we think is going to match up best against them and we'll go from there."

Meanwhile, New Zealand's quicks have been given a boost on the eve of the tournament, with former South Africa fast bowler Morne Morkel joining the group as bowling coach.

Proteas legend Morne Morkel at White Ferns training // cricket.com.au

The 38-year-old linked up with the White Ferns two days out from the opening game, working with Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hayley Jensen and Hannah Rowe, offering local insight into conditions that are unfamiliar for both teams.

Combined with the insights of New Zealand coach Ben Sawyer, who was an Australian assistant until he took on the role with the White Ferns last May, Devine feels her group is well-placed to tackle the tournament favourites.

"(Ben's) been great, already we're starting to see his impact particularly with the seam bowlers and we're also extremely lucky we've got Morne Morkel as well on tour here," Devine said.

The picturesque Boland Park in Paarl // cricket.com.au

"There has already proven to be some really valuable information being able to be extracted from those guys.

"We've got a great support staff around us but at the end of the day it's up to us players to be able to put it together on the back.

"We know that we're going to have to beat Australia twice in this tournament it's as simple as that so it'd be good to start off our campaign with a win against them."

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Australia's T20 World Cup 2023 fixtures

Feb 11: v New Zealand, Boland Park, Paarl, 7pm local (4am Feb 12 AEDT)

Feb 14: v Bangladesh, St George's Park, Gqeberha, 7pm local (4am Feb 15 AEDT)

Feb 16: v Sri Lanka, St George's Park, Gqeberha, 3pm local (12am Feb 17 AEDT)

Feb 18: v South Africa, St George's Park, Gqeberha, 7pm local (4am Feb 19 AEDT)

Semi-finals

Feb 23: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 24 AEDT)

Feb 24: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 25 AEDT)

Final

Feb 26: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 27 AEDT)