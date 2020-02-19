T20 World Cup preview: Australia

The squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

Who they’re missing: Unfortunately for Australia, it looks as though they may be without pace ace Tayla Vlaeminck, who was spotted two days' out from the start of the tournament wearing a moon boot at an event at the Sydney Opera House. If the bowler is ruled out of the tournament, it would be a big loss for Australia, given her outstanding form heading into the event.

QUICK SINGLE Australia facing bombshell injury worry on Cup eve

ICC T20 ranking: 1st

Form line (most recent first): WWLWLWWWWW

The 2018 result: Champions

Best finish: Champions (2010, 2012, 2014, 2018)

The big question: Can Australia handle the pressure? They are the world’s best team, they’re the defending champions and they’re playing in a home tournament. Expectations of Meg Lanning’s team are incredibly high – and never mind the small matter of the aim to fill the MCG for the final on March 8, a bold goal that will rely on the hosts being part of the big dance.

Mooney on the money for Aussies in tri-series final

Player to watch: Australia have no end of star power and it goes without saying that captain Meg Lanning, allrounder Ellyse Perry, wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy and spearhead Megan Schutt are all players to keep an eye on.

But one who tends to fly under the radar is opener Beth Mooney, who looks to have carried on her outstanding form from the Rebel WBBL, where she averaged 74.3 and struck an unbeaten 56 in the final to guide the Heat to back-to-back titles. The classy left-hander produced three half-centuries in the tri-series and could well be the key for Australia in the top-order.

QUICK SINGLE Inside the unknown world of Beth Mooney

The X-Factor: Few can bit a long ball quite like Ashleigh Gardner, who can win a game single-handedly when she's on song. The powerful right-hander smacked 93 against India earlier this month and while she doesn't always come off with the bat, when she does it is well worth tuning in. She is also a serious threat with the ball and was named player of the match in the last T20 World Cup final after collecting three wickets with her off-spin.

Gardner sets new personal best but falls short of century

Don't be surprised if: Lanning comes to the fore when the tournament is on the line. The Australian captain is the ultimate competitor, she thrives on a run chase and in knock-out games, her T20I batting average of 36 jumps to 48. There are few better sights in cricket than the Australian captain in full flow, so here’s hoping her back niggles are behind her as the tournament proper kicks off.

The overall numbers

Team record: Matches: 132 | Won: 86 | Lost: 43 | Tied: 3 | NR: 0

Highest total: 3-226 v England, Chelmsford 2019

Lowest total (completed innings): 66 v New Zealand, Adelaide 2017

The fixtures

February 21 v India, Sydney Showgrounds, 7pm AEDT

February 24 v Sri Lanka, WACA Ground, 6pm AEDT

February 27 v Bangladesh, Manuka Oval, 7pm AEDT

March 2 v New Zealand, Junction Oval, 3pm AEDT