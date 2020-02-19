ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020
T20 World Cup preview: Australia
An in-depth look at Australia, the four-time champions who are out to win the ICC Women's T20 World Cup on home soil
Laura Jolly
19 February 2020, 12:39 PM AEST
The squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham
Who they’re missing: Unfortunately for Australia, it looks as though they may be without pace ace Tayla Vlaeminck, who was spotted two days' out from the start of the tournament wearing a moon boot at an event at the Sydney Opera House. If the bowler is ruled out of the tournament, it would be a big loss for Australia, given her outstanding form heading into the event.
ICC T20 ranking: 1st
Form line (most recent first): WWLWLWWWWW
The 2018 result: Champions
Best finish: Champions (2010, 2012, 2014, 2018)
The big question: Can Australia handle the pressure? They are the world’s best team, they’re the defending champions and they’re playing in a home tournament. Expectations of Meg Lanning’s team are incredibly high – and never mind the small matter of the aim to fill the MCG for the final on March 8, a bold goal that will rely on the hosts being part of the big dance.
Player to watch: Australia have no end of star power and it goes without saying that captain Meg Lanning, allrounder Ellyse Perry, wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy and spearhead Megan Schutt are all players to keep an eye on.
But one who tends to fly under the radar is opener Beth Mooney, who looks to have carried on her outstanding form from the Rebel WBBL, where she averaged 74.3 and struck an unbeaten 56 in the final to guide the Heat to back-to-back titles. The classy left-hander produced three half-centuries in the tri-series and could well be the key for Australia in the top-order.
The X-Factor: Few can bit a long ball quite like Ashleigh Gardner, who can win a game single-handedly when she's on song. The powerful right-hander smacked 93 against India earlier this month and while she doesn't always come off with the bat, when she does it is well worth tuning in. She is also a serious threat with the ball and was named player of the match in the last T20 World Cup final after collecting three wickets with her off-spin.
Don't be surprised if: Lanning comes to the fore when the tournament is on the line. The Australian captain is the ultimate competitor, she thrives on a run chase and in knock-out games, her T20I batting average of 36 jumps to 48. There are few better sights in cricket than the Australian captain in full flow, so here’s hoping her back niggles are behind her as the tournament proper kicks off.
The overall numbers
Team record: Matches: 132 | Won: 86 | Lost: 43 | Tied: 3 | NR: 0
Highest total: 3-226 v England, Chelmsford 2019
Lowest total (completed innings): 66 v New Zealand, Adelaide 2017
The fixtures
February 21 v India, Sydney Showgrounds, 7pm AEDT
February 24 v Sri Lanka, WACA Ground, 6pm AEDT
February 27 v Bangladesh, Manuka Oval, 7pm AEDT
March 2 v New Zealand, Junction Oval, 3pm AEDT