T20 World Cup preview: Pakistan

The squad: Bismah Maroof (c), Javeria Khan, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Nida Dar, Aimen Anwar, Muneeba Ali, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Anam Amin, Iram Javed, Syeda Aroob Shah

Who they’re missing: The most surprising aspect of Pakistan’s squad announcement is the absence of Sana Mir, their second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is. The 34-year-old had featured in every previous edition of the T20 World Cup, but after the off-spinner took a break from international cricket last December, sitting out the series against England, she has been left out of the World Cup squad, in a shock move from the PCB.

ICC T20 ranking: 7th

Form line (most recent first): LLLWWWLLWL

The 2018 result: Fourth in Group B

Best finish: Group stage

The big question: How will Pakistan fare in a post-Mir era? She has been a staple of this team since 2005 and her captain Bismah Maroof, was said to have wanted her included this time around, but team management were clearly looking in another direction.

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof // Getty

Player to watch: Captain Bismah Maroof’s leadership and performances with the bat will be crucial. She is easily the most experienced member of the squad after Mir’s departure, having played more than 200 international matches. The 28-year-old left-hander should head into the tournament with confidence following her performances against England late last year, where she struck two ODI half-centuries and a 60 in the T20Is in a series that otherwise saw her team struggle against their higher-rated opponents.

The X-Factor: Nida Dar calls herself ‘Lady Boom Boom’ and whether it’s with the ball or with her off-spin, the allrounder is capable of game-changing performances. She became the first Pakistan player to appear in the Rebel Women's Big Bash League earlier this summer, and while she did not fire with the bat in her 11 appearances for the Sydney Thunder she was more effective with the ball, collecting 13 wickets. Given Pakistan last toured Australia in 2014, her recent experience in these conditions will be invaluable.

Nida Dar played for Sydney Thunder // Getty

Don't be surprised if: Pakistan prove to be predictably unpredictable. They have a batting line-up that can be explosive – Javeria Khan continues to improve and Aliya Riaz is aggressive – and there are weapons in the bowling attack, too. It will just be a matter of when, and how, it comes together – most likely, when you least expect it.

The overall numbers

Team record: Matches: 113 | Won: 46 | Lost: 63 | Tied: 3 | NR: 1

Highest total: 5-177 v Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur, 2018

Lowest total (completed innings): 60 v England, Taunton 2009

The fixtures

February 26 v West Indies, Manuka Oval, 7pm AEDT

February 28 v England, Manuka Oval, 7pm AEDT

March 1 v South Africa, Sydney Showgrounds, 3pm AEDT

March 3 v Thailand, Sydney Showgrounds, 3pm AEDT