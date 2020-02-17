T20 World Cup preview: West Indies

The squad: Stafanie Taylor (c), Anisa Mohammed (vc), Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Lee Ann Kirby, Britney Cooper, Shemaine Campbelle, Chinelle Henry, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman, Sheneta Grimmond, Cherry Ann Fraser, Aaliyah Alleyne

ICC T20 ranking: 5th

Form line (most recent first): LLLLLLLLLW

The 2018 result: Semi-finalists

Best finish: Champions (2016)

The big question: Can the Windies turn around a poor year of T20 cricket in 2019? Since hosting the 2018 tournament and reaching the semi-final – where they lost to Australia – the Windies have had a truly torrid run. Hit hard by injuries to key players throughout the last 12 months – before also temporarily losing vice-captain Hayley Matthews due to disciplinary reasons – they have lost nine 20-over matches in a row including back-to-back whitewashes on home soil against Australia and India.

Player to watch: Hayley Matthews has returned to the fold after missing last year’s matches against Australia while suspended from the team. Her absence from that series came as a shock on the eve of the first ODI and losing their vice-captain added insult to an already injury-ravaged team. But the 21-year-old is one of the most talented young players in the world, with classy batting to back up her off-spin, and it’s likely she will be desperate to atone for the sins of 2019.

Dottin bats for the Heat in 2018 // Getty

The X-Factor: Deandra Dottin is one player Australians who follow the Rebel WBBL will be familiar with, after her previous stint with Brisbane Heat. The hard-hitting allrounder is never short of confidence – she calls herself the World Boss, after all – and can lay claim to being one of the world’s premier bowlers at the death, while also bringing plenty of fireworks with the bat.

Don't be surprised if: The Windies find their T20 swagger. They have regained a host of the players who were missing in action last year – and this is a team which has a tendency to turn up on the big stage. They have the talent to go far in this tournament, it is just a matter of recapturing the form and attitude that saw them claim their maiden title in 2016 and make the semi-finals in 2018.

The overall numbers

Team record: Matches: 127 | Won: 69| Lost: 51 | Tied: 5 | NR: 2

Highest total: 4-191 v Netherlands, Potchefstroom 2010

Lowest total (completed innings): 9-59 v India, Guyana 2019

The fixtures

February 22 v Thailand, WACA Ground, 6pm AEDT

February 27 v Pakistan, Manuka Oval, 7pm AEDT

March 1 v England, Sydney Showground, 7pm AEDT

March 3 v South Africa, Sydney Showground, 7pm AEDT