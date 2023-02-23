ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Calm and composed: Aussies ready for India showdown

Australia's pedigree of winning big tournaments and their self-believe could be enough to give them the edge over an ever-improving India squad in tonight's semi-final

Laura Jolly in Cape Town

23 February 2023, 07:59 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo