Calm and composed: Aussies ready for India showdown

'We can beat Australia': India talk up chances ahead of semi

Australia's success in tournament knockouts and composure in high-pressure situations could be the edge they need in Thursday's blockbuster T20 World Cup semi-final against India at Newlands, captain Meg Lanning believes.

Lanning's Australians are one step away from making their seventh consecutive T20 World Cup final, but standing in their way is India, the only team to have beaten them in the 20-over format in past 23 months.

That sole defeat, via a Super Over last December, had teenage India wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh buoyed with confidence on the eve of the must win clash.

"We can beat Australia … because we did it in the last series in India and we did it before as well," Ghosh said on Wednesday.

India finished runners-up to Australia in the last T20 World Cup and were forced to be content with the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last August.

In that gold medal game, Harmanpreet Kaur had her team well on track to win their first major title as she smashed a 43-ball 65 to give her side every chance of reaching their target of 162.

But Australia held their nerve with the ball and in the field at the death, as India lost 8-34 to be bowled out for 152 in the final over.

Lanning pointed to Australia's composure under pressure in the biggest matches as being as crucial a strength as their much-lauded batting and bowling depth.

"I do feel as though as a group we are very calm. We know that teams are going to come pretty hard at us and they have done over the last few years, and just to be able to absorb some pressure, I think is really important," Lanning told reporters in Cape Town on Wednesday.

"You're not going to have it all your own way.

"There's so many good teams out there now that there's going to be times when they have the momentum.

"But that's the nature of T20 cricket in particular ... and for us, it's just about staying calm in those moments, being really clear on what our plans are and trusting our ability as well.

"That's something I think we do really well, we back ourselves in and know the style that we want to play ... sometimes it comes off individuals and sometimes it doesn't.

"But we know everybody in the team is playing the same way ... and I feel like we're in a really good spot to be able to stay nice and calm and composed in those moments and hopefully get the job done."

Lanning however disagreed with a suggestion that the 2020 World Cup and Commonwealth Games triumphs would give Australia a psychological edge on Thursday.

"Both teams start at the same level tomorrow when we come out and play, what's happened in the past doesn't make a difference," she said.

"We need to come out and play our best cricket and play the way that we want to.

"It's going to be an incredible game, two world-class teams going at it ... and it's about putting out your best performance on the day."

Meanwhile India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said December's five-game T20I series against Australia in Mumbai had given her side confidence, and helped them identify what they needed to do to defeat the world's top-ranked team.

Australia won that series 4-1, but the final scoreline belied India's competitiveness.

"The brand of cricket we played in that particular series was something which gave us a lot of confidence," Kaur said following India's final group match.

"We know them very well, we played five games back-to-back and then one practice game (so) we know their strength, their weakness, we know what we have to do."

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Australia's T20 World Cup 2023 fixtures

Feb 11: beat New Zealand by 97 runs

Feb 14: beat Bangladesh by eight wickets

Feb 16: beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets

Feb 18: beat South Africa by six wickets

Semi-finals

Feb 23: Australia v India, Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 24 AEDT)

Feb 24: England v South Africa, Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 25 AEDT)

Final

Feb 26: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 27 AEDT)