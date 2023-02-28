Four Aussies in T20 World Cup team of the tournament

Healy's heartfelt speech before Aussies belt out team song

The all-conquering Australians again lead the selections in the women's T20 World Cup team of the tournament with four players achieving the feat.

Player of the tournament Ashleigh Gardner heads the field, while it marks a third successive T20 World Cup team of the tournament selection for Alyssa Healy dating back to the 2018 tournament, while Megan Schutt was also named following the 2020 tournament in Australia.

Young pace bowler Darcie Brown was the fourth Australian to make the line-up after Australia dominated the tournament to go through unbeaten, defeating hosts South Africa in the final to retain the cup.

It was the Australian women's third successive T20 World Cup title to go with wins in 2018 and 2020, as well as a 50-over World Cup win in 2022 to make four successive ICC tournaments won and reaffirms their status as one of the best teams in world cricket history.

Australia were the only unbeaten team in the tournament – England also won all their pool games – and they have now won 43 out of 46 completed white-ball games in the past two years.

England's Nat Sciver-Brunt was named captain of the World Cup XI, while Sophie Ecclestone was the other player from that team included.

There were three players from the host nation and runners-up South Africa included with Tazmin Brits, Laura Wolvaardt and pace bowler Shabnim Ismail named.

Richa Ghosh was the only Indian named with West Indies Karishma Ramharack finalising the XI, with Ireland's Orla Prendergast named as 12th.

Healy's 189 runs at an average of 47.25 and four dismissals meant she was named wicketkeeper, as well as an opening bat along with Brits.

Gardner dominated the tournament with 110 runs at 36.66 and 10 wickets at 12.50, including her career-best 5-12 in the opening match against New Zealand.

Brown took seven wickets at 15.00 and Schutt was rewarded for her 10 scalps at 12.50.

T20 World Cup 2023 Team of the Tournament

Tazmin Brits (South Africa)

Alyssa Healy (Australia, wk)

Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa)

Nat Sciver-Brunt (England, c)

Ashleigh Gardner (Australia)

Richa Ghosh (India)

Sophie Ecclestone (England)

Karishma Ramharack (West Indies)

Shabnim Ismail (South Africa)

Darcie Brown (Australia)

Megan Schutt (Australia)

12th: Orla Prendergast (Ireland)