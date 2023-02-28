ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Four Aussies in T20 World Cup team of the tournament

Ashleigh Gardner leads four Australians named in the T20 World Cup team of the tournament while Alyssa Healy makes the team for the third successive tournament

AAP

28 February 2023, 09:39 AM AEST

