ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Coin toss, dew proving key as chasers dominate at World Cup

With nine of ten winners so far in the Super 12 stage coming from the team batting second, winning the coin toss is proving a key element in the chase for World Cup glory

AAP

29 October 2021, 12:29 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo