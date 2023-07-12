Women's Ashes - ODIs

Aussies seek fearlessness against English 'disruptors'

Tahlia McGrath says Australia will return to their fearless ways, but Heather Knight believes she's found the key to stopping the green-and-gold juggernaut

Laura Jolly in Bristol

12 July 2023, 07:37 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo