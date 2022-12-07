India v Australia T20Is - Women

'Keep evolving': McGrath back on track after lean patch

After a golden 12 months, Tahlia McGrath's form largely deserted her during the WBBL but is trusting the process in her new leadership role with the national team

Laura Jolly in Mumbai

7 December 2022, 09:51 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

