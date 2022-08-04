Commonwealth Games 2022

Case of 'FOMO' propels in-form McGrath to new heights

Not content with only playing one or two formats for Australia, the Strikers star has willed herself to become one of the game's most damaging T20 allrounders as well

Laura Jolly at Edgbaston

4 August 2022, 07:55 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo