Case of 'FOMO' propels in-form McGrath to new heights

Tahlia McGrath has revealed how a touch of 'FOMO' from the early days of her international career has helped propel her transformation into one of the world's most in-form T20 players.

McGrath scored her third half-century from just six T20I innings on Wednesday, punishing Pakistan's attack in an unbeaten 78 from 51 deliveries.

Her record since debuting in the format against India last October makes for staggering reading: 42no, 44no, 91no, 70, 14 and 78no.

Having been dismissed just twice, her average is 169.50, but perhaps more impressive is the 156.22 strike-rate at which those runs have been amassed.

"When I got out the first time, I did joke that I was going to retire and keep that average for the rest of my career," a laughing McGrath told reporters after Australia's 44-run win over Pakistan.

"I'm quite enjoying the T20 format, I just get to go out there, play with a bit of freedom, play my shots and I know that if it doesn't come off, I've got that many explosive batters coming in behind me.

"(My form) is a big surprise and I'm still pinching myself. But I just love playing in the Australian shirt and I love every moment I get to do it.

"So at the moment, it's nice that I'm contributing to some team success and I'm just riding the wave and enjoying my cricket because it's been a lot of fun."

McGrath made her ODI debut in 2016 and was initially viewed as a promising prospect in that format, without necessarily possessing the hard-hitting capability required for the international T20 game.

But that feeling of FOMO – fear of missing out – and wanting to ensure she could be selected for Australia in every format possible drove McGrath to change that perception.

"For me initially, there were a couple of tours where I'd be a part of the 50-over side and then I'd be out of the squad halfway through a series (when the T20s started) and I didn't like that – I wanted to be part of the Aussie squad for the whole series," McGrath said, pointing to her experience during the 2017 Ashes.

"(The transformation has) probably been mental, understanding my own game, playing to my strengths.

"I found (often) I'd get a start and then just be reckless getting out, thinking that you had to invent in T20 cricket.

"Then a lot just comes down to (an innings) coming off once or twice and you get a bit of confidence and it makes a big difference when you've got a bit of self-belief out there in the middle."

McGrath shared an unbeaten 141-run partnership with opener Beth Mooney to steer Australia out of early trouble at 2-19 against Pakistan.

They first steadied, reaching 2-58 at the midway point of the innings, before unleashing to score 102 runs from the last 10 overs.

Mooney pointed to McGrath's confidence as a critical factor in both the allrounder's current form, and in providing the support she personally needed to dig in for her first half-century of the Commonwealth Games.

"She just seems really clear on her role in our team, and also has got some great clarity on her own process within her own game," Mooney said.

"She just comes out and takes the pressure off the other batter out there, which was me today, which I was really grateful for.

"She's just really clear on her own game plan and she comes out with that confidence when she first walks out there, too, so that helps as well."

2022 Commonwealth Games

Australia's squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Amanda-Jade Wellington

Group A: Australia, India, Pakistan, Barbados

Group B: England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka

July 29: Australia beat India by three wickets

July 31: Australia beat Barbados by nine wickets

August 3: Australia beat Pakistan by 44 runs

Semi-finals: August 6, 11am local (8pm AEST) and 6pm local (3am Aug 7 AEST)

Bronze medal match: August 7, 10am local (7pm AEST)

Gold medal match: August 7, 5pm local (2am Aug 8 AEST)

All matches played at Edgbaston Stadium