Weber WBBL|08

McGrath to sit out Strikers' Perth trip

Adelaide Strikers captain Tahlia McGrath picked up a back issue against the Melbourne Stars on Wednesday and will miss her side's two matches in Perth this week as a result

Riley Alexander

3 November 2022, 11:21 AM AEST

@Ralexander2002

