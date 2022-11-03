McGrath to sit out Strikers' Perth trip

Adelaide Strikers captain Tahlia McGrath will sit out her side’s trip to Perth this week after picking up a back complaint in yesterday’s loss to the Melbourne Stars.

The Australian allrounder experienced back spasms in the Strikers’ warmup at North Sydney Oval on Wednesday and while they didn’t stop her from taking the field, McGrath didn’t bowl and managed only one with the bat.

The injury means McGrath will miss matches against the Stars and the Perth Scorchers during the stint in WA, with the aim of improving her fitness for the back end of the tournament.

The 26-year-old has had a disappointing Weber WBBL|08 campaign so far by her lofty standards, only reaching double figures twice from seven matches and taking just two wickets.

The Strikers, who sit in third position with four wins and three losses, will be hoping for a fully fit and firing McGrath as they look to go one better this season after a narrow loss in last year’s final.

The Strikers return to Adelaide on November 11 to face the Hobart Hurricanes with McGrath eyeing that fixture for her return.

Tickets for Weber WBBL and KFC BBL games are on sale now. Get yours at cricket.com.au/big-bash