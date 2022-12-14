India v Australia T20Is - Women

McGrath crowned world's new No.1 T20 batter

It's taken Tahlia McGrath just 16 matches to ascend to the world No.1 ranking, leapfrogging a heap of stars including in-form teammate Beth Mooney

Laura Jolly in Mumbai

14 December 2022, 07:16 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

