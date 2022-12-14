McGrath crowned world's new No.1 T20 batter

In case you don't know me: Tahlia McGrath

Tahlia McGrath's remarkable rise in the T20I format has continued, with the Australia allrounder crowned the world's new No.1 batter in the shortest form of the game.

McGrath, who has played 16 T20Is since making her debut against India last October, leapfrogged teammate Beth Mooney, India's Smriti Mandhana, New Zealand's Sophie Devine and the absent Meg Lanning to claim top spot in the latest update to the International Cricket Council's rankings on Tuesday.

The vagaries of the formula that determines the rankings system means it is unclear how exactly McGrath, who has hit 40no and 70no in the series against India to date, overtook Mooney, who is also in a rich vein of form after back-to-back scores of 89no and 82no.

But it is nonetheless reward for the allrounder's breakout year at international level; she is the second-fastest woman to have claimed the No.1 position, behind Windies star Stafanie Taylor, who claimed the No.1 position after 15 matches.

India's Shafali Verma managed it in 18 games.

Litchfield mic'd up as Aussies join local skills clinic

McGrath has hit 485 runs in 10 innings since her debut last year, striking at 149.69, with four half-centuries to her name.

The South Australian has only been dismissed four times in those 10 innings, giving her an incredible average of 121.

She has been promoted to No.3 in place of Lanning this series, while also named Australia vice-captain, and shared in an Australian T20I record partnership of 158 with Mooney in Sunday's second T20I.

"I think she's just grown in confidence and confidence goes a long way in this format," Australia captain Alyssa Healy said of McGrath on Tuesday.

"I think it's an incredibly fickle format but if you're walking out there just a little bit more confident than your opposition it could generally fall your way and I think TMac has just grown as a cricketer, as a leader and as batter as well.

"I think she's really confident in her ability and what she can do for our side and I think that's great.

"It's a great reward for the last 12 months for her and hopefully she can keep flying for us."

Australia have five batters inside the top 10 just two months out from a World Cup, with McGrath and Mooney joined by Lanning (5), Healy (8) and Ashleigh Gardner (10).

Australia's T20I tour of India

1st T20I: Australia won by 9 wickets

2nd T20I: Match tied (India won the Super Over)

3rd T20I: December 14, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai (Dec 15, 12.30am AEDT)

4th T20I: December 17, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai (Dec 18, 12.30am AEDT)

5th T20I: December 20, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai (Dec 21, 12.30am AEDT)

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Amanda-Jade Wellington

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Devika Vaidya, S Meghana, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol