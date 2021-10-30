Wilson's first fifty follows winter with world's best

There aren't many people in Sydney who will look back overly fondly on the winter of 2021, but for Thunder wicketkeeper-batter Tahlia Wilson, it brought a rare chance to pick the brains of the world's best.

After being forced to wait an extra 10 days to begin her Weber WBBL campaign thanks to a leg niggle, Wilson put into practice those lessons on Saturday with a breakthrough half-century at the top of the order against Melbourne Stars.

Her run-a-ball 53 was her first WBBL fifty, coming in her 18th innings and fourth season in the competition, bettering the 47no she hit in WBBL|05.

Wilson strokes first WBBL half-century

Most importantly, it helped the defending champions snap a four-game losing streak to take their first points of the season.

It came after a preseason where Wilson was able to work closely with NSW teammates and Australia stars Alyssa Healy, Ashleigh Gardner and Rachael Haynes; the trio spent the winter training in Sydney during an extended break between international series.

"To be able to hone my craft in the 'keeping space with Alyssa Healy, and to get a few ideas off her, also in the batting space with how good a T20 player she is … she was really important this preseason for me," Wilson told cricket.com.au ahead of WBBL|07.

"Rachael's cricket brain is second to none and since we play together for the Thunder, it was good to put some strategies in place and see where she thinks I could improve from last year where she saw me firsthand.

"And Ash, she's probably the most explosive batter in the world, so to see her go about her business and to try and adapt a few of those things to my game (was helpful)."

Wilson said Gardner also helped her to recognise the unique strengths in her own game, boosting her confidence to back in her own style.

"I was just trying to add a few more shots to my game and trying to open up that leg-side a bit more because my strength is usually through the off-side," Wilson continued.

"So I was seeing what I could do through preseason, working with the coaches to try and access that side of the ground better."

The 22-year-old played every match throughout Thunder's successful WBBL|07 campaign, but coming in behind a strong top six of Tammy Beaumont, Rachel Trenaman, Heather Knight, Rachael Haynes Sammy-Jo Johnson and Phoebe Litchfield meant her opportunities with the bat were limited.

But Trenaman's move to the Hobart Hurricanes has handed Wilson a promotion to the top of the order this season, where she has joined India star Smriti Mandhana.

Saturday's 5-133 equalled the Thunder's best effort with the bat this season, with their youth coming to the fore as Wilson shared an 81-run stand with new No.3 Litchfield.

It followed scores of 0 and 6 in Wilson's first two innings of the season.

Wilson, Litchfield shine as Thunder get on the board

"The coaches did say to me to take my time, so I gave myself a bit more time at the start there and it paid off," Wilson said following Saturday's game.

"I would have liked to have scored faster but I was happy I could contribute.

"All the grit and determination of preseason, for it to now pay off in a game is really pleasing.

"(Overall) we worked really over our last two games but haven't quite put the whole performance together, so today was really special."

Wilson took over the gloves full-time at the Thunder last season after Rachel Priest moved to Hobart Hurricanes, and she is determined to also take that aspect of her game to another level this season.

"From a keeping point of view I'm trying to be more explosive when I'm keeping back," she said.

"We've got a few pacies within the NSW Breakers squad, including Maitlan Brown joining our crew, so it was good to be able to work on that craft (during the preseason).

"That's one really big area that I was focusing on, plus up to the stumps, which is still really vital especially in the T20 format."

The Thunder endured a tough start to the season following a raft of changes to their title-winning side, losing their first four matches before Saturday's result.

English imports Knight and Beaumont were unavailable this year, Haynes remained in Sydney following the arrival of her first child with partner Leah, South Africa quick Shabnim Ismail pulled out through injury, and Trenaman moved to the Hurricanes.

However, the core of their local players has remained, and Wilson said the strong bond forged during last year's season in the Sydney hub would help keep spirits high during a season that will be spent entirely on the road.

"Last year, we spent a lot of time together, and I think that sometimes it can make or break teams, but I definitely think it made our team," she said.