Aussies need 'courage' to upscale stale tail

On track for their worst tail-end batting series of all time, Australia's lower-order have been urged to take the long handle to India for the Border Gavaskar Trophy tour finale in Ahmedabad this week.

Runs from frontline bowlers have been an enormous point of difference between the two sides during the first three Tests, with the visitors' numbers eight through 11 averaging fewer than five runs per innings.

Their tail's batting average of 4.94 (per batter, per innings) would need to lift above 5.28 during the final Test in Ahmedabad to avoid becoming the least productive batting series (of at least three Tests) by an Australian lower-order. The record low was set during the 1912 Ashes.

Pat Cummins is the only Australian bowler to have scored more than 10 in an innings with his 33 during the second Test in Delhi.

India on the other hand have batted much deeper. Axar Patel, who has been used as low as nine, is averaging 92.50 and has scored more runs in this series (185) than any Australian top-order player.

Ravindra Jadeja, in addition to being the series' leading wicket taker, has added 107 runs at 26.75, Ravichandran Ashwin has made 79 runs at 19.75 while even Mohammad Shami (who belted 37 off 47 balls in Nagpur) and Umesh Yadav (17 off 13 in Indore) have slogged important late runs in low-scoring Tests.

Nathan Lyon, speaking on an Unplayable Podcast episode to be released this week, joked that he might ask Axar and Ashwin for batting lessons.

"It's not like we're not training hard," Lyon told cricket.com.au. "We're batting for long periods of time – I was in the nets for probably the longest I've batted in my career a couple of days before this last Test."

Assistant coach Dan Vettori, the former New Zealand spinner who transformed from a serviceable tail-ender to a genuine allrounder by finishing his 113-Test career with six centuries, suggested the lower-order could take a more aggressive approach.

"There's a busyness that needs to happen," Vettori told reporters before the squad flew out for Ahmedabad.

"I think we all understand defence is not necessarily the way through that situation because of how much the ball is turning and how good the bowlers are.

"Pat did that exceptionally well in the first innings in Delhi and the lower four have got an understanding how to do it. It is just having the courage to take it out there.

"You see an innings like Umesh Yadav (in Indore) that can make such a difference in the scheme of things – we have got to push our lower four to have the confidence to take the game on."

It is not an uncommon problem for teams visiting India in recent years.

Of the last six Test sides to tour the country, only South Africa's tail have averaged more than 11 (in 2019, managing 20.89 per lower-order batter).

But the manner of Australia's collapses have been especially alarming. In Nagpur, they lost their last five first-innings wickets for 15 runs. In Delhi, they lost their last eight second-innings wickets for 28. In Indore, they lost their last six first-innings wickets for 11.

There have been mitigating factors on most occasions. Only once in those collapses has a top-order batter been left stranded – Peter Handscomb on 72no in Delhi, although he was also out in Nagpur, for 31 as the ninth wicket, attempting to hit out.

Alex Carey, Australia's number seven who has also found runs difficult to come by in this series, suggested the tail may need to find ways to hold firm if they have a specialist batter down the other end.

Carey also said the presence in the lower-order of Matthew Kuhnemann and Todd Murphy, both playing in their first Test campaigns, has also been a challenge.

"It's so hard to start for any player. We're asking guys to play in different environments, and those guys are really early (in their careers) as well in terms of Kuhnemann and Murphy," said the gloveman.

"If we go out and try to slog and get a few runs that way, if it goes pear shaped, are we happy to live with that? Or if they go out and try to survive with a batter, we know that there's a ball with their name on it.

"We'll have those discussions. We know that we haven't given enough at the tail there.

"We also understand that India's batting line-up is very, very strong, they bat all the way down to 10 really … we'll practice and try to come up with a method."

Lyon got out to Ashwin in Indore trying to force the tempo but suggested that might not be his best method for the final Test.

"We're trying to come up with different methods to try and put some pressure on," said the off-spinner. "Hopefully we get the opportunity to try and bat with a batter for a decent time - it becomes a little bit more different.

"I know I tried to play a more aggressive shot in the last Test match. … I thought my best way was to try and score some runs off Ashwin, but it wasn't to be.

"It's having really clear plans and for us tailenders, trusting our defence. I feel like my defence has been okay at times, but when I've tried to force runs it hasn't gone my way at all."

