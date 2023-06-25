Women's Ashes - Test

Beaumont brilliance: Numbers behind Tammy's record knock

Opener breaks an 88-year record to post the highest international score by an Englishwoman, becoming the first to score a double century

Jack Paynter

25 June 2023, 07:19 AM AEST

@jackpayn

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo