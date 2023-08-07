ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023

Sangha surges into World Cup calculation

Despite not playing competitive cricket in almost 12 months, uncapped leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha has been picked for two crucial tours prior to the ODI World Cup

David Schout

7 August 2023, 03:09 PM AEST

@david_schout

