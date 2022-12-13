KFC BBL|12

‘Devastated’ rising star hopes for quick recovery

Young gun Tanveer Sangha hasn’t spent more than a fortnight away from bowling for eight years, but a “frustrating” back issue means he’ll have to sit out much of BBL|12

Jack Paynter

13 December 2022, 05:49 PM AEST

@jackpayn

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo