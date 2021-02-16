Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

Tassie banking on polished Jewell to fill gaps

With key batters absent on Australia duty, Tasmania have recalled Caleb Jewell after a summer dominating attacks in Premier Cricket

Dave Middleton

16 February 2021, 12:18 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo