Paine to skipper Tassie pace brigade for Shield opener

Tim Paine will captain a new-look Tasmania in the absence of Matthew Wade in the first two rounds of the Marsh Sheffield Shield following today's squad announcement.

Wade will miss the first two rounds of the first-class competition to spend time at home with his young family before heading to the Adelaide hub for the final two rounds of the opening block of matches.

In Wade's absence, Paine will head 16-man group which features fresh faces Peter Siddle, Tom Andrews and Tim Ward who are yet to make their first-class debut for the Tigers.

QUICK SINGLE Paine backed to fire despite hamstring soreness

Siddle, a veteran of 67 Tests, is the star recruit for Tasmania having spent 15 seasons with Victoria and will bolster a formidable fast-bowling attack featuring Jackson Bird, Riley Meredith, Sam Rainbird, Nathan Ellis and Gabe Bell.

Andrews (South Australia) and Ward (NSW) are also pressing for selection with their new state.

"Tim Ward has moved down from NSW, knuckled down and impressed everyone with his attitude and ability," said head coach Jeff Vaughan.

"He's scored runs in a couple of internal games and he’s earnt the right to stake his claim for selection."

Tasmania play Queensland at Park 25 this Saturday to open their season, hoping to improve on their fourth-place finish in 2019-20. The Tigers then take on South Australia (Karen Rolton Oval), Victoria (Park 25) and Western Australia (Park 25).

"The guys are excited and ready to play competitive cricket," said Vaughan.

"It’s been a long winter and everyone is looking forward to getting back out there after last season was curtailed.

QUICK SINGLE Siddle close to rare milestone as he begins new chapter

"The players and staff are very grateful to all the work that has happened behind the scenes to make the Adelaide hub happen."

The Tigers are self-isolating at home or at training, as per Cricket Australia's bio-security protocols, before flying to Adelaide on Thursday.

Tasmania Sheffield Shield squad: Tim Paine (c), Tom Andrews, Gabe Bell, Jackson Bird, Alex Doolan, Jake Doran, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Nathan Ellis, Sam Rainbird, Peter Siddle, Jordan Silk, Matthew Wade*, Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward, Beau Webster, Mac Wright *Wade to join squad ahead of Round 3 match against Victoria