Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

Paine to skipper Tassie pace brigade for Shield opener

Tasmania unveil a potent pace attack in their squad for the Sheffield Shield hub in Adelaide with Test captain Tim Paine to lead the state before Matthew Wade's late arrival

Sam Ferris

6 October 2020, 10:55 AM AEST

@samuelfez

