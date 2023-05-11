Tigers lock away existing talent after key departures

Tasmania have opted against a recruiting blitz following a trio of big off-season departures, re-signing 16 players of their current squad as they look to rebound from a difficult season.

The Tigers finished second-last in the Sheffield Shield and last in the Marsh One-Day Cup last summer, and with the departures of Jackson Bird (NSW), Ben McDermott (Queensland) and Peter Siddle (Victoria) to other states for the 2023-24 season, they've put their faith in their existing talent and secured several emerging stars on multi-year deals.

As announced last week, Hobart Hurricanes spinner Paddy Dooley and Redbacks opener Jake Weatherald are the only additions to the squad that won just four games across both formats in 2022-23.

Former Test player and incumbent Australian T20 wicketkeeper Matthew Wade, 35, is still under contract and will go around again while captain Jordan Silk, opener Caleb Jewell and quick Nathan Ellis have all signed new three-year deals with the state.

Left-arm spinner Tom Andrews, who was named as the joint player of the tournament (alongside David Warner) in 2020-21 Marsh Cup, has not been offered a contract for next season.

Tom Andrews played all seven of Tasmania's Marsh Cup matches last season // Getty

Dooley's highly successful first season with the Hurricanes, where he netted 19 wickets in 10 matches, saw him become a cult hero due to his unorthodox bowling style and passionate celebrations.

He made his List A debut in the final round of the Marsh Cup last summer for the Bulls, but as he was in the KFC BBL, he has been lured away from his native Queensland with a one-year contract with Tasmania.

The 28-year-old Weatherald will resume his career with Tasmania after seeking a fresh start following eight years with the Redbacks.

The opener's most recent state match was a century scored at Blundstone Arena against Tasmania last summer but he didn't feature for South Australia after Christmas as he took a break "to work on his mental health and wellbeing".

He adds to an already strong Tigers top order, with openers Jewell and Tim Ward both being selected to represent Australia A in April and Silk, Wade, Jake Doran, Charlie Wakim and Mac Wright all showing an ability to bat in the top three in either first-class or 50-over cricket.

And despite the loss of their all-time Shield wicket-taker in Bird and veteran Siddle, the fast bowling stocks are still strong with Ellis, Riley Meredith, Sam Rainbird, Billy Stanlake, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Gabe Bell and Iain Carlisle the pace options for the Tassie coaching staff.

Stanlake, who did not manage a senior match in 2022-23 due to persistent back and hamstring injuries, is halfway through a two-year deal while the six other quicks all earned fresh contracts.

Tom Rogers, who was the competition's leading wicket-taker in last year's Marsh Cup with 20 wickets, will again start the season without a contract but has the ability to be upgraded onto the Tigers' list should he be selected in enough matches, as he was in the last campaign.

Allrounders Mitch Owen and Jarrod Freeman have been upgraded to full contracts from the rookie list after impressing last season.

"It's been a really busy period, and overall, I'm really happy with where our list is sitting ahead of next season," Tasmania head coach Jeff Vaughan said.

"We have obviously had some significant names move on from our program – and I don't think we can begrudge the pull of being closer to family in their home states, particularly for those in the latter stages of their career.

"But more significant I think is the number of players who have re-committed to the Tigers, most on multi-year deals.

"It shows the faith they have in our program and the belief in what this group can do on-field, so although in some ways our XI may look a bit different next year, overall, I think it's really exciting.

"We've signed some of not just Tasmania's but Australia's best up-and-coming talent. There's going to be a lot of competition for spots next year, which I think is only going to help us improve as a group, so I'm really just looking forward to getting stuck in and seeing what we can do."

Tasmania 2023-24 men's squad: Gabe Bell, Iain Carlisle, Paddy Dooley, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, Jarrod Freeman, Brad Hope, Caleb Jewell, Riley Meredith, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Mitch Owen, Sam Rainbird, Jordan Silk, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster, Mac Wright. Rookies: Nick Davis, Nivethan Radhakrishnan

Ins: Paddy Dooley, Jake Weatherald. Outs: Tom Andrews, Jackson Bird (NSW), Ben McDermott (Queensland), Peter Siddle (Victoria).