WNCL 2021

WNCL preview: Tasmania looks to new recruits to lift squad

A slate of talented interstate recruits will see Tasmania bring a new look to their WNCL campaign this season where they hope to improve on last season's sixth placed finish

Laura Jolly

2 February 2021, 07:30 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

