WNCL preview: Tasmania looks to new recruits to lift squad

Tasmania will field a new-look batting order as they aim to stake a spot in the women's domestic 50-over final for the first time this summer.

After a disappointing 2019-20 Women's National Cricket League campaign that saw the Tigers claim just two wins and finish sixth on the table, Tasmania have brought in a slate of interstate recruits, including former New Zealander 'keeper-bat Rachel Priest, allrounder Heather Graham from Western Australia, and batter Naomi Stalenberg from NSW.

Amid much uncertainty, with the start of the season postponed three times amid myriad scheduling changes, coach Salliann Beams is confident her squad can hit the ground running.

"We had to fill a few holes to make sure we're developing as a program," Tasmania coach Salliann Beams said.

"We've got Heather Graham coming into the attack as a (pace) bowler and she also will bat at No.4 for us.

"Rachel Priest at the top of the order, and Naomi Stalenberg from NSW will come into the middle order as well, so we've really targeted our batting to add depth and experience."

The Tigers have suffered one significant injury blow, with leg-spinner Maisy Gibson out for the season after tearing her ACL.

Her absence will provide greater opportunity to 16-year-old leggie Amy Smith, who impressed for the Hurricanes in the Rebel WBBL, while non-contracted 'keeper-bat Emma Manix-Geeves has also been included in their touring party for the start of their season in Canberra.

"Amy Smith has got a contract and was absolutely fantastic for us in the WBBL, for a 16-year-old to cope with that amount of pressure, I'm really excited to see how she gets on in the WNCL," Beams said.

The impact of Australia's tour of New Zealand in March remains to be seen, although it seems certain they will lose the services of Nicola Carey for the backend of the season, and potentially another recent national squad member in Belinda Vakarewa.

It has been an extended break for the Tasmanian players following the end of the WBBL in late November, with the start of the 50-over season delayed by two weeks due to border closures, but Beams believes her group has used the time to their advantage.

"It's allowed us to get time away from T20 cricket," she said.

"It was quite a pressurised environment being in the hub, while enjoyable and it was done well, but now we've had a break and a period where we have really focused on one-day cricket."

Contract list: Chloe Abel, Samantha Bates, Nicola Carey*, Maisy Gibson (unavailable due to injury), Heather Graham, Corrine Hall, Brooke Hepburn, Sasha Moloney, Meg Phillips, Rachel Priest, Amy Smith, Emily Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Emma Thompson, Belinda Vakarewa

Ins: Heather Graham (Western Australia), Rachel Priest (New Zealand), Naomi Stalenberg (New South Wales), Chloe Abel, Amy Smith

Outs: Courtney Webb (South Australia), Stefanie Daffara, Erin Fazackerley, Katelyn Fryett

Last year's result: Sixth (two wins, six losses)

Fixtures:

February 3 v ACT Meteors, EPC Solar Park, Canberra

February 5 v South Australia, EPC Solar Park, Canberra

February 19 v Western Australia, Blundstone Arena

February 23 v New South Wales, Blundstone Arena

February 28 v Victoria, Blundstone Arena

March 7 v Queensland, Blundstone Arena

March 17 v ACT Meteors, EPC Solar Park, Canberra

March 19 v South Australia, EPC Solar Park, Canberra