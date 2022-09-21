WNCL preview: Tigers set sights on back-to-back titles

After winning the Ruth Preddey Cup for the first time last summer, Tasmania are hungry to keep their hands on the iconic trophy.

The Tigers have a bye first up so will need to wait until October 4 to begin their season, where they will immediately be tested by a strong Victoria outfit in Melbourne.

The Women's National Cricket League champions have made four changes to their list for 2022-23, headlined by the recruitment of 21-year-old young gun Rachel Trenaman from NSW.

They've also added some fast-bowling depth with local prodigy Clare Scott joining young pace bowlers Callie Wilson from South Australia and Queensland left-armer Julia Cavanough in earning contracts.

Emma Thompson returns to playing after a year off on maternity leave, while Corinne Hall has retired and Chloe Abel, Rachel Priest, Emily Smith and Belinda Vakarewa were not included in the squad for next season.

Last year’s WNCL result: Champions (defeated South Australia in the final)

Contract list

Nicola Carey*, Julia Cavanough, Maisy Gibson, Heather Graham, Emma Manix-Geeves, Sasha Moloney, Clare Scott, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Emma Thompson, Rachel Trenaman, Elyse Villani, Callie Wilson

* Denotes Cricket Australia contract

Ins: Rachel Trenaman (NSW), Clare Scott, Callie Wilson, Julia Cavanough

Outs: Corinne Hall (retired), Chloe Abel, Rachel Priest, Emily Smith, Belinda Vakarewa

Possible best XI

Villani (c), Manix-Geeves (wk), Carey, Graham, Stalenberg, Trenaman, Moloney, Strano, Gibson, Smith, Silver-Holmes

Aussie player availability

CA-contracted Nicola Carey is expected to be available for Tasmania’s first round of matches in early October ahead of WBBL|08, and for the fourth round of games in early January ahead of the home ODI and T20I series against Pakistan.

However, December's tour of India will rule those selected out of the matches played immediately after the WBBL, and the 2023 T20 World Cup in South Africa next February will overlap with the final two rounds as well as the final, to be played on February 25.

Villani, Manix-Geeves guide Tigers to maiden title

The inside word with coach Dan Marsh

The pre-season

"We're in a position as defending champions which we've never been in before, so from that point of view, it's really exciting and a big challenge for us. There's been some coaches away, there's been some players away at The Hundred, we've had a lot going on. So it's been a little bit disjointed in terms of numbers (at preseason training) but the ones that have been here have been working particularly hard. It'll be nice to get the group back together in the next couple of weeks and get ready for round one.

"I think it's actually worked in our favour having the bye in the first round, we get to see a bit of the opposition as well (and) because of the lateness of our group getting back together, it gives us two quality weeks back together before we head to Melbourne."

Player/s to watch

"Our youngsters are really progressing nicely. Amy Smith, she's still only 17 but she's been around for a while now and it's nice to see her keep improving. We've added Rachel Trenaman to the list and she's coming off a knee injury, and it's been nice to spend some time with her this preseason. The proof will be in the pudding once we start but we feel that everyone is progressing pretty nicely."

Young gun/s

"We've picked up Julia Cavanough from Queensland, she's a left-arm medium pacer and she's been going well. And there's Clare Scott from North Hobart Cricket Club who played a couple of games last year, she's one who swings the new ball and she's progressing nicely and we've got young raw pace in Callie Wilson who came to us from South Australia and she's worked very hard over this preseason."

Schedule:

October 4 v Victoria, CitiPower Centre

October 6 v Victoria, CitiPower Centre

December 18 v New South Wales, Blundstone Arena

December 20 v New South Wales, Blundstone Arena

January 4 v Queensland, Allan Border Field

January 6 v Queensland, Allan Border Field

January 19 v ACT, EPC Solar Park

January 21 v ACT, EPC Solar Park

February 6 v South Australia, Blundstone Arena

February 8 v South Australia, Blundstone Arena

February 14 v Western Australia, Blundstone Arena

February 16 v Western Australia, Blundstone Arena

February 25: Final, TBC