Trepidation turns to anticipation for Vlaeminck

After fearing her dream of playing in a home World Cup would be ripped away when she felt that all-too-familiar pain in her knee, Australia quick Tayla Vlaeminck is back on track for the major ICC event.

Vlaeminck is expected to be fit for Australia’s opening game of the CommBank T20 Tri-Series in Canberra on Saturday, if selected, after overcoming an ACL strain suffered during Victorian training late last month.

The right-arm quick is only 21 years old but has endured a torrid history of knee injuries including two reconstructions and another strain that ended her Rebel WBBL season in 2018-19.

Her most recent injury was to her left knee – the same one she injured last summer, but not the one that’s endured both reconstructions.

"I did fear the worst," Vlaeminck told cricket.com.au.

"It was a lot more painful than it was when I did it in the Big Bash last year, so I immediately thought the worst.

"I've had the experience of (tearing an ACL) before as well and it felt pretty similar.

"I thought I was done.

"But it was a good result in the end, I had an MRI that night and when it came back clear, I was very relieved."

Vlaeminck has resumed bowling and while she sat out Australia’s warm-up match against a Cricket Australia XI in Sydney on Monday night, she is believed to be on track for this weekend’s tri-series clashes against England and India at Manuka Oval.

The tri-series will serve as preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup, but given Australia’s title defence does not begin until they meet India at Sydney Showgrounds Stadium on February 21, there won’t be any rushing the fast bowler.

That said, Vlaeminck believes the pre-season she enjoyed following her 2018-19 injury, which saw her grow stronger than ever, has helped her recovery this time around.

"I think the work I put in after the Big Bash last year held me in better stead," she said.

"It has allowed me to fast track things a little bit quicker than I did last time."

Before her pre-Christmas return to the injury ward, Vlaeminck put together her first full Big Bash season playing for new club Hobart Hurricanes.

It was invaluable experience for the Victorian, who – surprisingly – made her international T20I debut before playing her maiden WBBL match.

Her first two seasons as a Melbourne Renegade saw her kept to the sidelines, first due to the second of two her knee reconstructions, followed by a dislocated shoulder.

She finally made her debut in red in WBBL|04, a month after playing her maiden T20I for Australia during the 2018 World Cup in the Caribbean, but managed just six games before injury again struck.

Vlaeminck signed with Hobart for WBBL|05 seeking a fresh start and greater opportunities with the ball under coach Salliann Briggs, and was not disappointed.

"It was just really good to be able to get some opportunity, I haven’t played a lot of T20 cricket and so to string 14 games together, bowling four overs in most games, was just an experience that I needed," she said.

"(Learning how) to come back from bad overs and knowing that I was always going to bowl those four overs, it was just a good experience.

"If I bowl badly, I've got to find a way to come back from it so to be put in situations like that, that I hadn’t been tested by in the past, was really good."

That experience could prove invaluable for Australia, given the point of difference Vlaeminck’s raw pace brings to their bowling attack.

The resilience to be able to come back from bad balls or bad overs will be critical in a World Cup campaign that will see Australia play India – who boast one of the most potent top-orders in the game – and New Zealand – led by in-form Sophie Devine – in the group stage.

"They can use (my pace) to try and hit a few boundaries off me, so I think it’s just an experience that I needed as well, to know that I can put one bad over behind me and come back with something different," Vlaeminck said.

After debuting far from home in front of just a handful of Australian fans in Guyana during the 2018 World Cup, Vlaeminck – who, to her chagrin, has been dubbed the ‘Bendigo Bullet’ by some of her Australian teammates – is relishing the thought of playing in front of friends and family this time around.

Australia will play New Zealand at Melbourne’s Junction Oval on March 2, and should they qualify for the final, will walk out on to the MCG on March 8.

"The World Cup in the West indies was just an unreal experience and to be able to do that again, in front of family and friends and home crowd that’s cheering for you, it’ll be really cool," she said.

"I think a few people from Bendigo will come down, it’s only a two hour drive down the highway so I'm sure they’ll all be there supporting."

CommBank T20I tri-series

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

First T20I: January 31, India v England, Manuka Oval

Second T20I: February 1, Australia v England, Manuka Oval

Third T20I: February 2, Australia v India, Manuka Oval

Fourth T20I: February 7, India v England, Junction Oval

Fifth T20I: February 8, Australia v India

Sixth T20I: February 9, Australia v England

Final: February 12, Junction Oval

* All matches will be broadcast on the Seven Network and Fox Cricket, live stream on Kayo and the CA Live app or listen on ABC Grandstand

2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Warm-ups

February 15: Australia v West Indies, Allan Border Field

February 18: Australia v South Africa, Karen Rolton Oval

Tournament

February 21: Australia v India, Sydney Showgrounds

February 24: Australia v Sri Lanka, WACA Ground

February 27: Australia v Bangladesh, Manuka Oval

March 2: Australia v New Zealand, Junction Oval

March 5: Semi-final 1, SCG

March 5: Semi-final 2, SCG

March 8: Final, MCG

For a full list of all World Cup fixtures, click HERE

* All matches will be broadcast on Fox Cricket and Kayo, while Australia’s matches will also be broadcast on the Nine Network