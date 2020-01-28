CommBank T20 INTL Tri-Series

Trepidation turns to anticipation for Vlaeminck

Having feared her World Cup dream was shot after a knee injury, young quick Tayla Vlaeminck is set to represent Australia at this year’s showpiece tournament on home soil

Laura Jolly

28 January 2020, 12:30 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo