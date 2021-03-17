Vlaeminck set to turn up the heat on New Zealand

Tayla Vlaeminck insists she has yet to hit full throttle in her return from a serious foot injury, as she aims to give the speed gun a workout in Australia's upcoming limited-overs tour of New Zealand.

The fast bowler returned to state cricket last month after a year-long layoff and quickly found her rhythm, picking up six wickets in four matches for Victoria including one ferocious spell that saw her bag 4-16 against the ACT Meteors.

Speedster Vlaeminck back to her best with four wickets

But in an ominous sign for New Zealand's batters, Vlaeminck says she is still working her way back to the fiery pace she displayed in early 2020, prior to the devastating stress fracture to her navicular bone that ruled her out of the T20 World Cup.

In the lead-up to that event, the right-armer tormented England and India's batters during a T20 tri-series, hitting speeds in excess of 120kph, pace that puts her in the top echelon of the women's game.

"It's all finally coming together," Vlaeminck told RSN radio on Wednesday from Christchurch, where Australia's 17-player squad is currently in hotel quarantine.

"It was good preparation to play four games for Victoria and I've got a bit of confidence back in my body and in my bowling, knowing I can actually land the ball is going to help going into an international series.

"I might not be exactly back to (my fastest), leading into that tri-series I'd played a lot of cricket and it was probably the first time in my career I'd played that six to eight months without interruption so at that point I felt I was at the best I'd been.

"It'll probably still take a bit of time to get everything back, it's just those little one percenters.

"Hopefully I can string a few games together and the more time I spend out there, the more confident I'll feel and that rhythm will get back to 100 per cent."

QUICK SINGLE How your team can make the WNCL final

Australia coach Matthew Mott has stated he expects the 22-year-old to play 3-4 matches during the New Zealand tour, which will include three T20Is and three ODIs, with medical staff keen to take the most conversative path, given Australia will host an Ashes and contest an ODI World Cup in the next 12 months.

Vlaeminck, whose torrid history of injury has also seen her undergo two knee reconstructions and dislocate a shoulder in the past five years, is viewed as a key part of their plans for both events.

"(Knowing that) was a massive part of keeping myself sane through the last 12 months," Vlaeminck said.

"It's been tough at times to sit and watch everyone else get better and you're stuck there not being able to improve and do what you want to do.

"But having the support of Motty and (the selectors), to keep telling me once I'm good to go they'll still have faith in me, it really helped with my patience to not rush back too early."

Vlaeminck is not the only pace weapon Australia are likely to unleash during the New Zealand tour.

South Australia speedster Darcie Brown has been given her maiden call-up to the national squad, with the 18-year-old – who hit speeds of 125kph during the Rebel WBBL earlier in the summer – tipped to debut during the ODIs.

Vlaeminck has yet to see Brown in action close-up, having missed that tournament while recovering from her foot injury.

Teenage quick Brown wins battle against QLD openers

But with the Australian squad permitted to train from day four of their managed isolation in Christchurch, she is eager to hit the nets with her new teammate.

"There's always a tight little bond between the bowlers," Vlaeminck said.

"I'm really looking forward to watching (Darcie and Hannah Darlington) go about it.

"Darcie looks like she runs in and bowls fast, I'm really excited to bowl with her in the nets and see what she can do if given the opportunity."

CommBank tour of New Zealand 2021

Australia ODI & T20I Squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Georgia Wareham, Belinda Vakarewa, Tayla Vlaeminck

1st T20: March 28, Seddon Park, Hamilton, 5.10pm AEDT

2nd T20: March 30, McLean Park, Napier, 1pm AEDT

3rd T20: April 1, Eden Park, Auckland, 1pm AEDT

1st ODI: April 4, Bay Oval, Tauranga, 9am AEDT

2nd ODI: April 7, Bay Oval, Tauranga, 12noon AEDT

3rd ODI: April 10, Bay Oval, Tauranga, 12noon AEDT

All matches will be shown live in Australia on Fox Cricket and Kayo