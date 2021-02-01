WNCL 2021

Vlaeminck, Wareham poised to return for Victoria

Fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck and Georgia Wareham on track to feature for Victoria, Australia after returning to Premier cricket

Laura Jolly

1 February 2021, 05:15 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo