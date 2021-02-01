Vlaeminck, Wareham poised to return for Victoria

Australia stars Tayla Vlaeminck and Georgia Wareham are poised to make their returns to elite cricket next week when Victoria hosts New South Wales in the domestic 50-over competition.

Vlaeminck made her first appearance in an official match since February 18, 2020, on Sunday when she turned out for Plenty Valley in Victorian Premier cricket.

The fiery speedster, who has been on the sidelines since a stress fracture in her right foot dashed her 2020 T20 World Cup dream, bowled seven overs in a 50-over match against Ringwood, collecting 3-27 as her team claimed a 16-run victory.

Wareham, who has been sidelined since being ruled out midway through the Rebel WBBL with a bone stress reaction in her shin, made her return for Essendon-Maribyrnong Park in their win over Carlton-Brunswick, bowling 10 overs and finishing with 3-26.

Australia women's team physiotherapist Kate Beerworth confirmed both Vlaeminck and leg-spinner Georgia Wareham were on track to play for Victoria in their opening round of domestic 50-over matches, against NSW at Junction Oval on February 10 and 12.

All going well, both players will also be available for national selection for next month's limited-overs tour of New Zealand.

"Given Tayla hasn't played a competitive match for almost 12 months, we're taking a cautious approach but our expectation is that she will make a return to domestic cricket during Victoria's first round of WNCL," Beerworth told cricket.com.au.

"We'll continue to manage her bowling loads and all going well, she'll be available for selection for Australia's tour of New Zealand.

"Georgia also returned to play yesterday for her club side for her first competitive match since midway through the WBBL.

"We will continue to monitor her closely, but expect her to also be available for Victoria's opening round of matches."

It has been a long road to recovery for 22-year-old Vlaeminck, who is widely regarded as Australia's fastest female bowler.

She was ruled out of the T20 World Cup on the eve of the tournament after suffering a navicular stress fracture in her right foot; an injury that cruelly came after she displayed career-best form against England and India in the lead-up to the ICC tournament.

National team medical staff have taken a cautious approach to her recovery, given Australia will head into a 12-month period packed with blockbuster events in 2022.

They will host England in a multi-format Ashes next summer, before travelling to New Zealand for the ODI World Cup in March and April.

Women's cricket will make its debut in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in July 2022, while the next T20 World Cup will be held in South Africa in early 2023.

Vlaeminck and Wareham were not the only Australia stars in action across the weekend as they await their first matches of the Women's National Cricket League season.

Australia captain Meg Lanning turned out for Box Hill against Dandenong, dismissed for five, while Annabel Sutherland scored 58 and collected 2-29 for Prahran in their clash with Melbourne.

In Sydney, Erin Burns (29) and Ashleigh Gardner (30 and 1-9 off eight overs) helped Bankstown secure victory over Gordon.

