ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Olympic dreams to Newlands, Brits eyes World Cup glory

Once a junior world champion in javelin, Tazmin Brits now has a different chance to claim glory for South Africa after an incredible path to the T20 World Cup final

Laura Jolly in Cape Town

26 February 2023, 08:58 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo