Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Our Sheffield Shield Team of the Tournament

Cricket.com.au's unofficial best XI from the 2022-23 Sheffield Shield, a season that featured three double hundreds, an abundance of five-wicket hauls and plenty of thrilling contests

Jack Paynter

22 March 2023, 10:00 AM AEST

@jackpayn

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo