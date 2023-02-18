South Africa v West Indies Tests – Men

Bavuma handed Test captaincy in South African shake-up

Temba Bavuma will be South Africa's new Test skipper, taking over for the West Indies series from Dean Elgar, who remains in the 15-player squad

Reuters

18 February 2023, 08:32 AM AEST

