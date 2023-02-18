Bavuma handed Test captaincy in South African shake-up

Temba Bavuma has been named as the new captain of the South African Test team for their two-match series against West Indies with Dean Elgar relinquished of the role following a disappointing tour of Australia.

Elgar remains part of a much-changed Proteas squad which was named on Friday, with Bavuma adding the Test leadership to his ODI duties, but has handed back captaincy of the T20 side.

South Africa's director of cricket Enoch Nkwe has also released convenor of selectors Victor Mpitsang from his duties, with more power given to new Test coach Shukri Conrad to pick the side.

"This was my decision. I felt Temba and I were a good fit, and Dean's still going to play a huge part in our leadership group," Conrad told reporters following the announcement of the squad.

"Dean's done an exceptional job over the last couple of years … this doesn't make Dean a poor captain and Temba a good captain. But I felt this was the right fit for me and for us going forward."

The squad contains three uncapped players – batter Tony de Zorzi, fast bowler Gerald Coetzee and left-arm spinner Senuran Muthusamy.

The batting line up has been bolstered by the return of Keegan Petersen from injury and recalls for Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton. Heinrich Klaasen will play as a wicketkeeper-batter.

"We believe we have selected the strongest possible group for this series against a strong West Indies team who are coming here fresh from beating Zimbabwe," Conrad said.

"We are pleased to see the likes of Keegan Petersen fit again and ready to play after his injury. He will add some much-needed stability to the batting, which has also been strengthened by the return of Aiden Markram and the maiden call-up of Tony de Zorzi."

Players dropped from the squad that lost 2-0 to Australia include batter Sarel Erwee and Rassie van der Dussen, while Theunis de Bruyn announced his retirement from international cricket this week.

The series against the West Indies starts in Pretoria on February 28 and the tour will also contain three one-day internationals and three T20 games.

Bavuma will remain 50-over captain but his successor in the shortest form of the game has yet to be announced. The South African white-ball sides are also led by a new coach, Rob Walter.

South Africa Test squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton