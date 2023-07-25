Flintoff making the most of unexpected call up

A visit to Croke Park with Phoebe Litchfield

One week Tess Flintoff was lapping up the European sunshine, making the most of a break before returning to the grind of Victoria preseason.

The next, she was jumping on a flight to Dublin, having been called into an Australia’s squad for the first time as injury cover for fellow allrounder Heather Graham.

The timing worked out perfectly for the 20-year-old, who had stayed on in the northern hemisphere for a holiday after Australia A’s series against England A wrapped up earlier this month.

"I was just watching the girls (in the final Ashes ODI) and during the rain delay, the team manager sent me a message asking 'what are your movements over the next couple of days' and mentioned about coming to Dublin – of course I jumped at the opportunity, it's super exciting," Flintoff told cricket.com.au.

"I'd just gotten back from two weeks in Europe and I was in England at the time ... the plan was to kick around there for the next couple of weeks but it's obviously pretty cool to be over here in Dublin and the girls have welcomed me in really well."

The first of Australia’s three ODIs against Ireland was washed out on Sunday and with only two games remaining, Flintoff may not get a shot at a dream debut, with fellow quicks Kim Garth and Darcie Brown fresh after sitting out the back end of the Ashes white-ball games.

But the Victorian is eager to soak up another chance at spending time around the world’s best team.

Flintoff joined the senior Australia squad for their red-ball warm-up game against England A in Leicester in June, and after suffering a slight niggle, remained with the group throughout the Test in Nottingham.

Tess Flintoff takes part in a fielding drill in Nottingham // cricket.com.au

Between running drinks, she lapped up the chance to sit on the sidelines and chat with fellow pace bowler Megan Schutt about the art of inswing.

"The Australia A tour was the first time I've been over to England full stop, so even just coming over here (for that) was an unbelievable experience and to be in and around the group in a successful Test match was pretty exciting," she said.

"Even just the coincidental conversations you have, you learn so much.

"Schutter was great, I picked her brain for a little bit of a Test about her bowling.

"I'll continue to do the same while we're here in Ireland and just try and learn as much as I can about the girls and their prep and how they go about it, and take as much as I can with me back home before we kick off our season."

Flintoff made a splash in Weber WBBL|08 when she smacked a 16-ball half-century for the Melbourne Stars, but the allrounder’s campaign was cut short when she injured her shoulder diving in the field.

She returned to play the remainder of the domestic 50-over season and after being overlooked in the Women’s Premier League draft, instead took up a contract to feature in a series of Pakistan Super League women’s exhibition matches.

After her taste of life around the Australian squad, Flintoff will head home hungrier than ever for higher honours and eager to make an impact when the 2023-24 domestic season starts in a little under two months.

"I've had a lot of learnings over the last few seasons and I've had plenty of opportunity, especially last year in the Big Bash and WNCL so I've been very fortunate with that," she said.

"Over the next few years, I'll just keep trying to take those opportunities ... see where it takes me.

"I'm not thinking too far ahead, just taking whatever's next but it's been really cool to be around the Australian group and see where you want to get to, and just hope that you have a good season and who knows what can happen – but I’m staying pretty grounded for the moment."

CommBank ODI Tour of Ireland 2023

First ODI: Match abandoned

Second ODI: July 25 at Clontarf CC, Dublin, 10.45am (7.45pm AEST)

Third ODI: July 28 at Clontarf CC, Dublin, 10.45am (7.45pm AEST)

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Ireland squad: Laura Delany (c), Ava Canning, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Jane Maguire, Aimee Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron.