The 11 biggest moments of BBL|12

11. BBL|12 begins with a last-ball classic

The Melbourne Stars posting 8-122 from their 20 overs in the season-opening match in Canberra would not have been what tournament organisers had in mind to launch BBL|12.

However, their clash with the Sydney Thunder in the nation's capital had a bit of everything, including a nail-biting last-ball finish.

Joe Burns and Marcus Stoinis had Covid, but played.

Trent Boult made an impact on BBL debut.

Sub fielder Brody Couch took two unbelievable catches at either end of the Thunder's chase.

And the Thunder got home, nine wickets down, as the last ball of the match burst through keeper Joe Clarke's gloves and ran away for four byes.

It was a sign of things to come for the tournament, a season that would deliver plenty of zany moments and heart-stopping finishes.

Four byes sees Thunder down Stars in final ball thriller

10. Paddy Dooley, Josh Brown and Spencer Johnson make a name for themselves

One thing the BBL has a great record in is unearthing talent; unknown players making a name for themselves in front of a big audience.

We got a couple of classic examples in BBL|12 too, with three Australians making a big impact on the tournament.

Left-arm spinner Paddy Dooley raised some eyebrows as a top-up player for the Brisbane Heat last year but got tongues wagging this season with some outstanding performances in his new Hobart Hurricanes colours.

His four-wicket haul against the Perth Scorchers early in the competition, which included the wicket of Faf du Plessis, signalled the start of a very good BBL|12 for Dooley in which he took 19 wickets.

Hooley Dooley! Breakout star makes mark on BBL|12

Josh Brown's big break came on New Year's Day and came in a big way – the second-gamer smoked the Sydney Sixers to all parts of the Gabba with a breathtaking 62 off 29 balls, prompting Foxtel commentator and legendary master blaster Adam Gilchrist to label him as "my new favourite player".

Heat second-gamer Brown dispatches Sixers to all parts

And finally, Spencer Johnson burst into the Big Bash and helped start the Heat's late-season run to and through the finals series.

Tasked with bowling the final over of the match in both his fourth and fifth matches, he went head-to-head with Tim David and Marcus Stoinis, winning both battles.

His ability to send the ball down at 150kph is such a sought-after trait among fast bowlers and while the 27-year-old Johnson is no newbie, this campaign may just propel him to bigger things.

9. Neser, Ellis take hat-tricks

Hat-trick! Neser devastates ‘Gades top order in crazy spell

Nothing stops the show like three wickets in three balls and in BBL|12 we saw the rare feat twice.

Michael Neser took the league's ninth hat-trick against the Melbourne Renegades as he got the ball moving in Geelong.

Defending only 137, the Heat needed early wickets and Neser delivered, dismissing Jake Fraser-McGurk, Nic Maddinson and Jon Wells in consecutive deliveries.

Fraser-McGurk edged a nicely-shaping out-swinger, Maddinson chopped on attempting a cut shot and Wells, expecting another typical Neser out-swinger, shouldered arms to a straight ball that knocked back the off stump.

"I didn't realise I took a wicket on the last ball of that over before, so it's kind of cool, the first hat-trick I've ever taken," the 32-year-old Neser told cricket.com.au.

"I haven't even taken one in junior cricket."

Unawares Ellis takes a hat-trick over multiple overs

Hobart Hurricanes quick Nathan Ellis likewise had little idea he had taken a hat-trick when he took the third wicket, Nathan McAndrew bowled, against the Thunder in Hobart.

The primary issue being that the first wicket, Matthew Gilkes lbw, was off the final ball of the fourth over of the innings.

But he didn't come back into the attack until the 15th over, when he got Ollie Davies caught and McAndrew in consecutive balls.

8. Renshaw steals the show in dramatic finish

Thriller! Stars-Heat clash comes down to the final ball

Beau Webster had bowled close to the perfect final over. With nine runs to defend, he followed up his first ball wide with three consecutive dot balls.

The set Matt Renshaw, on 82 at the time, had found his timing had deserted him.

A couple of thick edges off the over's fourth and fifth legal deliveries meant the equation was simple.

Renshaw needed to hit four off the final ball to keep the Brisbane Heat's season alive, with the Queensland club sitting on three wins from 10 matches at the time.

Then, a stroke of genius. But not from Renshaw.

"I tried to hit the absolute living daylights out of the first five (balls) and that didn't work so Matty Kuhnemann, the left-arm orthodox, came down and told me to ramp it," Renshaw told reporters after the match.

QUICK SINGLE 'Cooked' Renshaw praises teammate for ramp idea

"I know it's his go-to shot, so he thought it was a good idea."

Renshaw hadn't attempted a ramp shot in the 55-ball innings and had only played one for the entire tournament.

But he took the advice of his batting partner and executed it perfectly, with the ball skipping away to the fine leg boundary to seal the win.

Perhaps coming to the Heat's aid was the Melbourne Stars had been punished for bowling their overs too slowly and captain Adam Zampa was forced to position five fielders inside the circle.

Renshaw finished unbeaten on 90, his highest T20 score, and the Heat had chased down 160 despite the fact that their second-highest score was Jimmy Peirson's 22.

7. Stars' hit the roof twice, and get rewarded

Clarke gets lucky break as catching chance hits roof

The Marvel Stadium roof had been hit by a cricket ball just twice in BBL history. And just three times in the history of the ground.

So when the Melbourne Stars batters hit the closed roof twice in one night we entered unchartered territory.

First it was Joe Clarke who got lucky as his top edge off Will Sutherland crashed into the roof, denying the Renegades a catching opportunity.

The second one came 13 overs later when Beau Webster also sent Tom Rogers almost straight up. Another wicket chance went begging and, on both occasions, six runs was awarded to the batter.

When Aaron Finch hit one of the roof beams in BBL|02, he was not given six and instead the call was dead ball.

But a week later the BBL changed their playing conditions to reward batters for their roof-hitting ability.

"If the ball having been struck by the bat hits any part of the stadium roof structure, retractable or fixed, a Boundary 6 will be scored," the BBL playing conditions read.

Fortunately for the Renegades and the league, the bonus 12 runs didn't impact the result as the Stars made a meal of their chase with the 'Gades holding on by six runs.

6. Short's epic century in record chase

Captain Short smacks incredible hundred

BBL|12 marked Matt Short's elevation from consistent performer to genuine match-winner, and his century against the Hobart Hurricanes illustrated that perfectly

After the visiting Hurricanes spanked the Strikers all around Adelaide Oval to amass 4-229 from their 20 overs, Short's side (who he was captaining in the absence of Travis Head and Peter Siddle) would have to break all sorts of records to claim victory.

Needing a good start, Short received some fortune early in his innings, offering two chances to Hurricanes fielders on 0 and 22, both of which were put down.

With great support from Chris Lynn (64 off 29) and Adam Hose (38 off 22), remarkably the Strikers were on track for pretty much the entire chase, with the required rate never straying too far from 12 runs an over.

That was, until the climax of the chase, where the rate had crept up to 14.5.

Luckily for the Strikers, Short and Hose took a liking to the bowling of Faheem Ashraf, whose wides and waist-high full tosses made the equation somewhat simpler.

With 10 runs needed for the victory and Short sitting on 90, the opener hit 2, 4, 4 to seal the win and bring up a nice, even, maiden T20 hundred.

Short finished with three sixes and eight fours in his 59-ball ton, a knock that sits comfortably among the most memorable and dramatic in the competition's history.

The previous highest successful chase in BBL history was held by the Hurricanes, who chased down the Renegades' 4-222 back in BBL|06.

The Strikers' new record will take some beating, and they did it with three balls to spare too.

5. Perth win their fifth title thanks to Connolly’s heroics

History made as Scorchers snatch victory in BBL|12 Final

In front of a record, and rather parochial crowd at Perth Stadium, the Perth Scorchers made history with a fifth Big Bash crown.

They were supposed to wipe the floor with the Brisbane Heat, the plucky underdogs who had won three finals on the bounce to make the decider from fifth position. But the hosts were behind for the majority of the match, and the 53,000 fans in the crowd were getting nervous.

Two disastrous run outs, firstly Stephen Eskinazi and then captain Ashton Turner, made it feel like it just wasn’t meant to be for the Scorchers.

But two unlikely heroes in Cooper Connolly and Nick Hobson emerged.

With 38 runs needed off the final three overs, the 19-year-old Connolly, who came into the match having faced only 11 balls in three BBL|12 matches, smoked two sixes off the bowling of James Bazley to send the locals into raptures.

Then, with 10 needed off the final Michael Neser over, Hobson duly dispatched two full tosses, one for six and one for four, to seal the deal for the dominant side from the west.

4. Thunder bowled out for 15

Every wicket from the Thunder's 35-ball capitulation

Every so often something so monumental happens on a cricket field that it gets non-cricket people talking.

And the Sydney Thunder's capitulation for a paltry 15 was exactly that moment.

Less than a week into the tournament, the scarcely believable collapse gave the slow-starting competition the eyeballs it was craving.

After all, any publicity is good publicity, right?

The target set by the Adelaide Strikers was 140, on a Sydney Showground pitch that was on the slower side, but hardly a minefield.

Much to the home crowd's disappointment however, and to the astonishment of the hundreds of thousands watching, the Thunder's innings lasted only 35 balls, breaking all sorts of records for the shortest and lowest T20 totals by a professional side.

Strikers quicks Henry Thornton (5-3) and Wes Agar (4-6) had a field day while big names Rashid Khan and Peter Siddle weren't required with the ball.

Five men in green failed to trouble the scorers and the highest scorer of the innings was No.10, Brendan Doggett, who scored four off two balls.

An infamous night for the Thunder but an unforgettable night of cricket.

3. Smith proves T20 credentials with back-to-back centuries

Smith lights up Coffs with sublime BBL ton

A team being dismissed for 15 gets people talking, but it doesn't exactly bring crowds through the turnstiles.

Conversely, one factor that undeniably got fans pumped to attend was Steve Smith's stupendous form in magenta.

With 25 sixes in five matches, the Test batting great comfortably finished as the competition's leading six-hitter.

And it was thanks to some serious striking in his back-to-back tons as an opener, a batting position he'd only played in a handful of times in his 15-year T20 career.

First up was his century in Coffs Harbour (101 off 56 balls), which started on shaky ground as a couple of close chances teased the Adelaide Strikers.

Smith got himself in with 11 runs off his first 11 balls, but after that it was a pure demolition. He hit five fours and seven sixes, taking advantage of the short square boundaries.

Reaching his century in the 15th over, Smith looked set for many more but a slip between the wickets and a good throw from Matt Short cost him his wicket.

But that was only the entrée.

Four days later, Smith walked out in the Sydney Smash and outdid his exploits from earlier in the week.

Smith sparkles in Sydney Smash with second-straight ton

On what was a sluggish SCG pitch, Smith shone with nine sixes and five fours in his 66-ball 125 not out.

The sold-out crowd saw one of the best innings in the BBL's 12-year history, as the Aussie legend flicked, pulled and smashed his way to the highest score of his T20 career.

Back in October, Smith only played one match in Australia's unsuccessful T20 World Cup campaign after falling out of favour with national selectors in the shortest format.

But maybe he was just playing in the wrong position.

2. Michael Neser shocks the world with over-the-boundary catch

Silk brought undone by bizarre Neser boundary juggle

At a crucial juncture of a high-scoring Heat-Sixers match, Jordan Silk thought he had six.

He had smoked Mark Steketee over mid-off and while Michael Neser held the catch initially, his momentum pushed him over the rope.

But Neser wasn't done. A bit of quick thinking saw him toss the ball high to himself, leap (from over the boundary) and juggle the ball, before pouching it again once back inside the field of play.

It looked strange, it had everyone confused, but it was perfectly legal.

Without going into the weeds of the law, the key parts here are that Neser first made contact with the ball while within the boundary and was never grounded over the rope while touching the ball.

If Neser had done this 10 years ago, before October 2013, this would have been six. But a law change to reward athleticism on the boundary was executed, and a clued-up Neser reaped the rewards a decade later.

The Heat held on to win and Neser's catch will go down in BBL folklore.

1. Adam Zampa attempts, unsuccessfully, to run out Tom Rogers

High drama as Zampa's 'Mankad' called not out

Nothing gets people talking like a 'Mankad'.

Is it a legitimate dismissal? Should batters get a warning? What should it be called?

Tensions boiled over in the first Melbourne Derby of BBL|12 as Adam Zampa tried to pull off the most controversial dismissal in cricket.

Bowling the final over of the Renegades' innings, Zampa decided he wasn't too impressed with non-striker Tom Rogers' backing up and instead of delivering the penultimate ball of the innings, whipped off the bails.

After Gerard Abood asked Zampa if he wanted to uphold his appeal, the third umpire Shawn Craig was called upon to check if it was a legitimate dismissal.

Although the 'Mankad' is a perfectly legitimate play, law 38.3 states that "the non-striker is out … until the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball."

For the third umpire that 'instant' was the vertical-most point of Zampa's action and as a result, a dead ball was called and Rogers survived.

“I think I was well within my right to do it, it’s in the rule book, it’s well within the rules," Zampa said after the match.

“I just got my technique wrong, he was almost halfway down the wicket.”

Unfortunately for Zampa and the Stars, the move backfired as a fired-up Rogers took 5-16 as the Renegades successfully defended 141.