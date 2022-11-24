Weber WBBL|08

Strikers-Heat rivalry spices up WBBL|08 Challenger

Here's everything you need to know about The Challenger, which pits Adelaide Strikers against fierce rivals Brisbane Heat

Laura Jolly

24 November 2022, 07:00 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo