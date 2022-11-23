All you need to know for the WBBL|08 Eliminator

Georgia Redmayne will make a timely return to bolster Brisbane Heat’s top order for tonight's do-or-die showdown with the Hobart Hurricanes in the WBBL’s Eliminator final at Karen Rolton Oval.

Redmayne was the tournament’s leading run scorer when she was struck down by a hamstring injury while batting 10 matches into the season.

It meant she missed crucial matches in the run home, including defeats to the Sydney Sixers and the Hurricanes, which saw Brisbane miss out on second spot and a home final at Allan Border Field to the Strikers on net run rate.

"Each game I have been somewhat joking with the physio to let me get back at it but luckily she is a lot more responsible than I am in terms of my hamstring management because I am very keen to get back," Redmayne told AAP this week.

"I've been doing a lot of rehab working closely with the physio and I am very, very confident I should be back for that Hurricanes game. I've just got a few things to tick off at training (on Tuesday). I'm very keen to play."

Meanwhile the Hurricanes are returning to a recent happy hunting ground in Karen Rolton Oval, having won both games they played there during the regular season, including a rain-affected victory over the Heat.

It is the first time the Hurricanes have featured in the business end of the season since WBBL|02, where they suffered a semi-final defeat to eventual champions Sydney Sixers.

"We really enjoy playing here and having a bit of success here throughout the season is helpful," Hurricanes allrounder Nicola Carey said on Tuesday.

Knowing the conditions and what it’s like and what worked in our favour … we’ll take some of that stuff into it but T20 is pretty fickle."

The teams finishing in third and fourth spot face a far tougher road to the final than in earlier editions of the WBBL.

Under the new finals format introduced last summer, the Sixers have progressed directly to Saturday’s final after finishing on top, while the second-ranked Strikers will meet the winner of tonight's game.

But after watching the Strikers advance from fourth to the decider last summer, both the Heat and Hurricanes are hopeful they can follow the same path.

Both sides are hunting momentum after winning just one of their final four matches.

How do the finals work and when are they?

Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes will meet in The Eliminator this evening at Adelaide’s Karen Rolton Oval after finishing third and fourth on the table.

The winner of that game advances to The Challenger, where they will play the second-ranked Adelaide Strikers on Thursday evening, also at Karen Rolton Oval.

The victor then travels to Sydney to play the top-ranked Sixers in the final on Saturday evening at North Sydney Oval.

How can I watch?

The Eliminator, The Challenger and The Final will all be broadcast on free-to-air television on 7Mate, while Fox Cricket will simulcast the match, which can also be streamed via Kayo on the Cricket Australia Live app. For those who like their cricket served up on the radio, ABC Grandstand will cater to all your listening needs.

Cricket.com.au and the CA Live app will have live scores and highlights of EVERY major moment, as well as replays of every wicket and every boundary in the match centre, plus web, video and social coverage.

How can I be there?

Grab your tickets now! Tickets went on sale on Monday morning and you can buy them HERE.

All you need to know for The Eliminator

Squads

Brisbane Heat: Jess Jonassen (c), Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Ellie Johnston, Charli Knott, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll, Danni Wyatt

Hobart Hurricanes: Elyse Villani (c), Heather Graham (vc), Nicola Carey, Mignon du Preez, Maisy Gibson, Hayley Jensen, Ruth Johnston, Lizelle Lee, Emma Manix-Geeves, Chloe Rafferty, Amy Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman

Form (most recent first)

Brisbane Heat: nr L W L W W W L L W W W W L

Hobart Hurricanes: L L W L W W W L W L nr W L W

Head-to-head

Honours were split this season. The first time they met at Blundstone Arena, Laura Harris produced unforgettable maiden half-century to hoist the Heat to a four-wicket win.

FULL SCORECARD

Chasing 165 after Mignon du Preez hit 73no, Brisbane were struggling at 4-65 in the 12th over, but Harris blasted nine fours and three sixes in a spectacular unbeaten 68 off 29 balls.

In the second game – notably, at Karen Rolton Oval – the Hurricanes knocked off the Heat by six wickets in a rain-reduced 13-over-a-side match.

FULL SCORECARD

The Heat slumped to 3-18 before reaching 6-100 courtesy of solid knocks from Grace Harris (41 off 30 balls) and Laura Harris (32 off 20).

However the total was not enough, as the Hurricanes reached 4-101 with three balls to spare; Lizelle Lee (24 off 19 balls) and du Preez (37 off 29 balls) set the foundation, before Elyse Villani (26no off 17 balls) saw her side home.

Hurricanes douse Heat to storm into third

Leading run scorers

Brisbane Heat: Georgia Redmayne (333 at 41.62, SR 111.74), Grace Harris (273 at 22.75, SR 111.88)

Hobart Hurricanes: Mignon du Preez (366 runs at 33.27, SR 123.64), Lizelle Lee (249 at 19.15, SR 119)

Leading wicket takers

Brisbane Heat: Nicola Hancock (22 wickets at 16.95, eco 8.38), Jess Jonassen (20 at 16/85, eco 7.02)

Hobart Hurricanes: Molly Strano (18 wickets at 14.72, eco 5.76), Nicola Carey (13 wickets at 24.61, eco 8.2)

Hundred-gamer Harris hammers 18-ball fifty

Strengths and weaknesses

Brisbane Heat

The Heat’s batting line-up has it all; the experience of Danni Wyatt, the finesse and form of Georgia Redmayne and Amelia Kerr, powerful hitters in Grace Harris and Laura Harris, and youthful talent in Georgia Voll, Charli Knott and Ellie Johnston. But the Heat can be somewhat boom or bust with the bat, thanks to their go-hard-or-go-home approach.

With the ball, Heat skipper Jess Jonassen, Amelia Kerr and Nicola Hancock sit high on the wickets chart, the latter having walked back into elite cricket from an injury layoff and never skipped a beat, storming her way to the top of the wickets tally.

Hobart Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have no shortage of talent in their batting line-up, but it has not quite fired to the degree they would like this season. Mignon du Preez has hit her straps with three recent fifties, but their only other 50-plus score has come from Heather Graham, and Elyse Villani and Lizelle Lee have not been able to replicate their form of past seasons.

However the Hurricanes’ batting has been counterbalanced by their bowling, led by Molly Strano who has been excellent up front, while leg-spinners Amy Smith and Maisy Gibson have been effective working in tandem.