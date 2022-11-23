Weber WBBL|08

All you need to know for the WBBL|08 Eliminator

Two-time champions Brisbane Heat go head-to-head with a Hobart Hurricanes side playing finals for the first time in six seasons in Adelaide

Laura Jolly

23 November 2022, 07:23 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo