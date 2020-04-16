Aussie players, coaches brace for delay to The Hundred

Simon Katich, coach of the Manchester franchise in the inaugural season of The Hundred, indicates the tournament will be postponed until next year

AAP

16 April 2020, 03:30 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo